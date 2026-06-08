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Denmark's team doctor confirms Eriksen's health status after another collapse

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:15 - 08 June 2026
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Denmark's team doctor confirms Eriksen's health status
Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, has revealed that Danish international Christian Eriksen is making a good recovery and should be discharged from the hospital soon.
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The midfielder was in action for Denmark during a friendly game against Ukraine on Sunday night.

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However, during the game, the former Manchester United midfielder collapsed on the pitch in Odense as Denmark faced Ukraine.

A harrowing moment occurred during the 65th minute of the match, as Eriksen clutched his chest and collapsed on the field.

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Eriksen's health status

The midfielder, who has earned 151 caps for his country, is reported to be "in good spirits" while with his family. 

"I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well," Boesen confirmed. "The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home."

The incident occurred 65 minutes into the game in Odense, which was subsequently abandoned. Eriksen, 34, regained consciousness on the pitch and was able to walk off the field with assistance.

Eriksen, Denmark star || Imago
Eriksen, Denmark star || Imago
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This event follows a previous, more severe incident in 2021 when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match against Finland. 

Following that collapse, he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), a device similar to a pacemaker, which allowed him to resume his professional career.

Team doctor Boesen noted on Sunday that the ICD had "responded as it should" during the latest health scare.

Eriksen collapses during Denmark's game || Imago
Eriksen collapses during Denmark's game || Imago

After his initial cardiac arrest, Eriksen made a remarkable return to football with Brentford in 2022, eight months later, before three years at Manchester United.

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The match was part of the teams' preparations, as neither Denmark nor Ukraine qualified for the upcoming World Cup, which is set to begin on Thursday.

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