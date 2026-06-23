"Give me Uzbekistan or I RETIRE!" - Ronaldo trolled by fans after ending World Cup drought with historic brace

The Portugal captain returned to the score sheet and set a new World Cup record against the debutants.

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Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a clinical finish assisted by João Cancelo, then added his second just before half-time, slotting home from a Bruno Fernandes through ball in the 39th minute. Nuno Mendes curled in a stunning free-kick on 17 minutes to make it 3-0 at the break.

An own goal by Uzbekistan’s Abduvohid Nematov (60') and a late strike from Rafael Leão (87') completed the rout.

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Ronaldo’s historic night and social media reactions

At 41, Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectations. His brace not only ended a personal major-tournament scoring drought but also etched his name deeper into football immortality, with goals in World Cups spanning 2006 to 2026.

Yet, as expected in the polarized world of Ronaldo discourse, the reaction was two-sided.

Fans celebrated the historic achievement and professional performance.

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Critics and rival supporters trolled the “Uzbekistan tax,” questioning whether the goals against lower-ranked opposition truly answered doubts about his effectiveness at this level against stronger teams.

The half-time memes were relentless. The viral parody of K’naan’s “Wavin’ Flag” and lines like “Give me Uzbekistan or I retire” captured the banter perfectly flooding social media with a mix of praise, memes, and rival fan jabs.

See some reactions from X below:

The waffling about Ronaldo is what I cannot understand. Even if he scores a hundred goals today, it is against Uzbekistan; a team whose name is almost as difficult to spell as its lack of football is to explain. I genuinely don’t get the hype. — Lukas Not Podolski (@OtitoNosike) June 23, 2026

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Messi is breaking the World Cup all-time goal record and Ronaldo is stat-padding against Uzbekistan!



There are levels to this game! 😂🤝 — BeksFCB (@Joshua__Ubeku) June 23, 2026

Give me freedom, give me fire, give me Uzbekistan or I’ll retire — Mod (@CFCMods) June 23, 2026

Give me Uzbekistan or I Retire pic.twitter.com/gK3eRlcvBP — Ayomide💙❤️ (@Ayomide26821) June 23, 2026

Give me freedom

Give me fire

Give me Uzbekistan

Or I retire pic.twitter.com/tjhmqwa3wc — Amin (@TheAminFCB2) June 23, 2026

The bigger picture

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Ronaldo’s performance provided the perfect hook for both celebration and continued debate heading into tougher tests.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez | IMAGO

Roberto Martínez is expected to praise the intensity and focus while cautioning that bigger challenges await. Portugal now look like strong contenders to top Group K, with momentum restored and attacking options firing.

For Uzbekistan, the heavy defeat is a tough learning curve in their debut tournament, following an earlier loss to Colombia.