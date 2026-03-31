Ghana contact World Cup history-making coach to replace Otto Addo after Germany loss

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are said to have contacted former Morocco head coach Walid Regragui to replace Otto Addo.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reportedly initiated contact with Walid Regragui to take over as the new head coach of the Black Stars, following the dismissal of Otto Addo.

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The pursuit of Regragui

Regragui is currently a free agent after parting ways with the Moroccan national team following their on-pitch defeat in the AFCON, a chaotic match whose result was later controversially overturned by CAF to award Morocco the title administratively.

Despite the unglorious end to his tenure with the Atlas Lions, the man who famously became the first African coach to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-final in 2022 is reportedly highly open to the move and intensely keen to prove himself on the global stage once again.

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The GFA views Regragui as the ideal, proven candidate to bring stability to a squad that is desperately searching for direction just 72 days before they kick off their World Cup campaign in Group L against Panama on June 18.

Walid Regragui while he was manager of Al Duhail

The fall of Otto Addo

The urgent pursuit of Regragui was necessitated by the GFA's decision to sack Otto Addo on Tuesday morning, following a disastrous string of results that completely shattered confidence in his leadership.

The final nail in Addo’s coffin was a 2-1 international friendly defeat to Germany at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on Monday, March 30, which came mere days after a humiliating 5-1 thrashing by Austria in Vienna.

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Otto Addo was responsible for stopping Nigeria from making it to Qatar 2022. (Photo Credit: Imago)

These back-to-back friendly losses during the March international window extended Ghana's miserable losing streak to four consecutive matches, compounding the immense pressure Addo already faced after failing to qualify the four-time African champions for the AFCON 2025.