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Ghana contact World Cup history-making coach to replace Otto Addo after Germany loss
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reportedly initiated contact with Walid Regragui to take over as the new head coach of the Black Stars, following the dismissal of Otto Addo.
The pursuit of Regragui
Regragui is currently a free agent after parting ways with the Moroccan national team following their on-pitch defeat in the AFCON, a chaotic match whose result was later controversially overturned by CAF to award Morocco the title administratively.
Despite the unglorious end to his tenure with the Atlas Lions, the man who famously became the first African coach to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-final in 2022 is reportedly highly open to the move and intensely keen to prove himself on the global stage once again.
The GFA views Regragui as the ideal, proven candidate to bring stability to a squad that is desperately searching for direction just 72 days before they kick off their World Cup campaign in Group L against Panama on June 18.
The fall of Otto Addo
The urgent pursuit of Regragui was necessitated by the GFA's decision to sack Otto Addo on Tuesday morning, following a disastrous string of results that completely shattered confidence in his leadership.
The final nail in Addo’s coffin was a 2-1 international friendly defeat to Germany at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on Monday, March 30, which came mere days after a humiliating 5-1 thrashing by Austria in Vienna.
These back-to-back friendly losses during the March international window extended Ghana's miserable losing streak to four consecutive matches, compounding the immense pressure Addo already faced after failing to qualify the four-time African champions for the AFCON 2025.
Ultimately, he was relieved of his duties, ending his second spell in charge of the Black Stars with a thoroughly underwhelming overall record of eight wins, five draws, and nine losses across 22 matches.