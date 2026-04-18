‘Decisions have to be made in time’ - Carrick opens up on Rashford’s return to Man United

Marcus Rashford's potential return to Manchester United has not been dismissed by Michael Carrick.

Currently on a season-long loan at Barcelona, Rashford's future is uncertain, despite the Spanish club having a £26 million buy option.

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Due to doubts about Barcelona exercising this option, Rashford may return to United, where he remains under contract until 2028.

This season, Rashford has been important in Barcelona’s title charge, scoring 12 goals in 43 appearances.

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Carrick on Rashford return

Carrick was non-committal about Rashford's future, refusing to confirm if he would be given another opportunity to play for United.

He said, “I just think there are decisions to be made in time on certain things and obviously Marcus is in that situation.

Michael Carrick || Imago

“But at this point in time, nothing’s been decided. And it will be, because it has to be at a certain point. But at this stage, there’s nothing to say.”

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United are in the market for a left winger, but Rashford’s situation is further complicated by Carrick’s position and whether United will keep him on as permanent head coach beyond this season.

“Certainly from my perspective, whoever’s here, I want to work with, make the best out of, and help them improve,” Carrick added.

“So, at the moment, it’s this squad of players. And there are obviously players on loan, and whatever happens with that later on will happen with that later on.

Barcelona consider buying Marcus Rashford || Imago

“But certainly, as a coach, and as a leader of a squad, we want to get the best out of everyone as much as we possibly can.

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“I’m not going on the Marcus individual one, because I think I’ve already touched on it. I think to comment either way at this stage is just not the right thing to do because there are uncertainties, for sure.

“But for me, as I said, individual players who I’m able to work with in this part of the squad then. I enjoy doing that. And trying to get the best out of them.”