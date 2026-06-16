Czech Republic vs South Africa 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Loser on their way home

Two teams looking for their first win in the FIFA World Cup group stage will clash at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, as Czechia take on South Africa.

Czech Republic fell 2-1 to South Korea on June 11, while South Africa were shut out 2-0 by Mexico on the same day.

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The loser of this contest is almost certainly eliminated from the tournament with one game left to play, while the winner keeps alive a realistic path to the knockout rounds.

Czech Republic vs South Africa match preview

Both Czech Republic and South Africa arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with zero points from their Group A openers, meaning this is effectively a must-win fixture for both sides.

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Despite taking the lead in the 59th minute, Czech Republic crumbled to eventually lose 2-1 to South Korea.

They’ve only ever lost their two opening World Cup matches twice before, in 1954 and 1970, and having won their six prior games before Thursday's defeat, they’ll feel confident of bouncing back here.

With seven of their last 14 World Cup goals now coming via headers – including their only strike so far in 2026 – they remain aerial specialists, something they may need to take advantage of going forward.

South Africa, meanwhile, slumped 2-0 against Mexico in their opening World Cup group stage game at Mexico City Stadium.

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Alongside their abysmal showing during which they offered little attacking intent, they also had two players sent off.

That leaves them substantially weaker here in terms of personnel, whilst that latest result means that they’re six games without a win overall (D3, L3).

The South African squad is built heavily around domestic players from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, and bridging the gap against a European opponent who qualified through a competitive UEFA group remains their core challenge.

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Czech Republic vs South Africa head-to-head

Both countries played out a 2-2 draw in their previous meeting in December 1997.

Czech Republic have scored in each of their last eight matches in all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a World Cup Qualifiers meeting with Croatia in October 2025.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Czech Republic have won three, drawn two and lost one.

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South Africa have won one, drawn two and lost three in their last six, scoring four and conceding seven over that stretch while failing to score first in any of the six.

Bafana Bafana were victorious in their last World Cup match against European opposition, beating France 2-1 in 2010.

Czech Republic vs South Africa bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Czech Republic to win 1.81 High BTTS Both teams to score – Yes 2.05 High Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.28 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Czech Republic to win

Despite losing their opening game, Czech Republic posed a serious threat to the Koreans. In fact, after Korea equalised, the Repre had the ball in the back of the net, which would have given them the lead.

However, Tomas Soucek was deemed to be offside when the free kick came in before he headed home.

Czechia enter this second match with one defeat in their last seven fixtures, having secured six victories in that period. Koubek’s men are confident they can get the job done on Thursday to remain in contention for the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, South Africa face a difficult task.

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They have secured just one victory in their last eight internationals, suffering four defeats in that run, so their morale isn’t likely high.

Bafana struggled to create opportunities against Mexico, and a similar approach will limit their chances.

Both teams to score – Yes

South Africa’s Lyle Foster failed to capitalise on the limited opportunities created on the opening day.

However, Bafana scored in five of their last seven fixtures and possess the ability to breach the Czech defence.

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Czechia scored 10 goals across their last five internationals, averaging two goals per game. And if Soucek’s goal stood, they would’ve adhered to that average, which means they’re likely to get past Bafana with relative ease.

However, their shaky defence could provide opportunities for Broos’s men.

Czech Republic conceded eight goals in that recent five-game run, with both teams finding the back of the net in each one.

Meanwhile, five of Bafana’s last seven matches saw both teams get onto the scoresheet.

Additionally, the one head-to-head between the nations ended with both scoring, although that was way back in 1997’s Confederations Cup.

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Under 3.5 goals

Both teams are operating under significant pressure, and neither can afford a high-risk, open-game approach.

South Africa failed to score in their opener against Mexico, and Czech Republic’s qualifying record showed they were involved in low-scoring affairs regularly, including a 0-0 draw against Croatia.

The tension of a virtual knockout game tends to tighten matches, and the best available price of 1.28 odds on under 3.5 goals deserves consideration as a risk-management pick alongside the Czech Republic win.

Czech Republic vs South Africa team news

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Czech Republic head into this fixture with a squad largely intact after Matchday 1.

Adam Hložek, the 23-year-old Hoffenheim forward who returned from a long-term injury to make the squad, adds a versatile option between the lines.

His availability provides manager Ivan Hasek with depth in attacking areas beyond the Schick-led first choice, though his minutes will be managed carefully given his injury history.

Pavel Sulc at Lyon provides technical link-play in midfield, with Mojmir Chytil and Jan Kuchta as rotation options up front.

South Africa’s squad is built around players from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, with eight representatives from each club.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, with 62 caps for Bafana Bafana, provides experience at the back, and Themba Zwane, the most-capped attacking midfielder in the squad with 53 caps and 12 international goals, adds craft in the final third.

Lyle Foster of Burnley is the highest-profile name in attack, and his ability to hold up play and bring others into the game will be critical if South Africa are to register their first goal of the tournament.

Czech Republic vs South Africa predicted lineups

Czech Republic predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick

South Africa Predicted XI (4-4-2)

Williams; Mudau, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Modiba; Appollis, Mokoena, Mbatha, Zwane; Foster, Makgopa

Czech Republic vs South Africa prediction

Czech Republic are expected to edge this must-win encounter, carrying the greater technical quality across the squad despite their Matchday 7 defeat to South Korea.

The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is likely to be open and direct from the outset, with both teams knowing that a draw does not serve either side well.

Czech Republic’s blend of Bundesliga and Premier League-based players should give them the quality edge in midfield, where Tomas Soucek’s physical presence will be central to everything Hasek’s side attempts.