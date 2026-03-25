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‘Best of the best’ - Konaté reacts as Salah confirms Liverpool departure
Ibrahima Konaté has delivered an emotional tribute to his teammate Mohamed Salah following the forward’s surprise decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
Salah’s announcement has sent shockwaves through the football world, with fans and players alike reacting to the news of his impending departure after years of extraordinary service.
What Konaté said
The French defender took to social media to express his admiration for Salah, highlighting both his impact on the pitch and his personal connection off it.
Describing him as “the best of the best,” Konaté thanked Salah for the unforgettable moments they shared and wished him success in the next chapter of his career.
He said, “@mosalah you are the best of the best my brother. Thank you for all the amazing moments we shared on and off the pitch. I wish you all the best in your next steps inshallah KING”
Salah leaves behind a remarkable legacy at Liverpool, having firmly established himself as one of the club’s all-time greats.
Since arriving at Anfield, the Egyptian winger has delivered consistently elite performances, scoring 255 goals in 435 appearances across all competitions. His influence has been central to Liverpool’s success during his tenure.
During his time with the Reds, Salah has won every major trophy available, playing an important role in the club’s resurgence on both domestic and European fronts.