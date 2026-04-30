Arsenal vs Fulham preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Arsenal have the chance to move six points clear at the Premier League summit when they host Fulham this weekend.

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Arsenal vs Fulham betting tips

Under 2.5 goals

Arsenal to win

Over 9.5 corners

Arsenal vs Fulham preview

Arsenal are seeking to temporarily re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Fulham to the Emirates for Saturday evening's London derby.

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Mikel Arteta's men return home after a creditable 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Arsenal stopped the Premier League rot with a classic unconvincing 1-0 win vs. Newcastle United last weekend, snapping a run of four straight losses across league, FA Cup and EFL Cup action and moving three points clear of Manchester City in the process.

The Gunners now have the opportunity to place some pressure on Man City before they face Everton on Monday night, knowing this could be a pivotal gameweek in the title race.

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As for Fulham, they narrowly scraped a 1-0 success over Mikel Arteta's predecessor last weekend, edging out Aston Villa on home soil.

The Cottagers are among a cluster of teams firmly in the race for Europe – whether that be the Europa League or the Conference League – and are on a decent run of form with just two defeats in their last eight Premier League matches.

However, Arsenal’s astounding record of just 11 goals conceded at the Emirates in the 2025-26 top flight makes for worrying reading for the goal-shy visitors.

Arsenal vs Fulham head-to-head

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History is well and truly on Arsenal’s side in this fixture, as the Gunners have not lost in 32 home league games against Fulham (W25 D7).

This is the most any side has faced another without defeat in English Football League history.

Furthermore, Fulham have never won a Premier League away game against the league leaders in 13 attempts, drawing three and losing 10. This is their first trip to the team that is top since drawing 2-2 at Liverpool in December 2024.

The Cottagers have won just one of their last 15 top-flight games against Arsenal (D4 L10) – a 2-1 home victory in December 2023 denied Arteta’s side the chance to finish the year on top of the table.

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Arsenal vs Fulham team forms

Arsenal Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟥🟥🟩

Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟧🟥🟩🟧

Fulham Premier League form: 🟥🟧🟩🟥🟧🟩

Fulham form (all competitions): 🟥🟧🟩🟥🟧🟩

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Arsenal vs Fulham team news

Eze and Kai Havertz both sustained muscular injuries in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle. The former shook off his problem quickly to be involved on Wednesday, but Havertz was missing and is a major doubt for the weekend.

Arteta also suggested in his pre-Atletico press conference that Jurrien Timber (groin) was still some way away from being fully fit again, while Mikel Merino (foot) is still battling to return before the season finishes.

In brighter news, Riccardo Calafiori was an unused substitute on Wednesday after recovering from a knock, and the Italian could be promoted to the XI alongside the returning Bukayo Saka and Eze, both restricted to cameo roles at the Metropolitano.

On Fulham's side, Sessegnon's match-winning procession came to a premature end when he was forced off injured in the second half. However, Marco Silva is keeping his fingers crossed that the former Tottenham Hotspur man escaped serious injury.

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However, Hale End product Alex Iwobi will not be reuniting with his boyhood club due to a thigh problem, while Kenny Tete and Kevin are both working their way back from ankle issues.

Arsenal vs Fulham possible starting lineup

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction

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Every Premier League game is a must-win for Arsenal, given how tight the title race is. With the opportunity to go six clear of Man City, who have a tough game away at Everton, the Gunners simply can’t let this slip.

Arsenal away has also historically been a fruitless day for Fulham, and given the Cottagers' shortcomings in front of goal, that streak will almost certainly continue.

We expect another nervy showing from Arsenal but they should get the job done eventually.