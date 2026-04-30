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EPL: Why Michael Jackson is Burnley’s new coach

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:46 - 30 April 2026
Premier League side Burnley have made the bold choice to hire Michael Jackson as their manager
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Burnley FC have appointed Michael Jackson as interim manager for the remainder of the Premier League season following the departure of Scott Parker.

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The 45-year-old steps into the role with the Clarets, preparing for life back in the Championship after relegation was confirmed.

Burnley turn to familiar face after Parker exit

Jackson has been promoted from Scott Parker’s coaching staff after the former Burnley boss left by mutual consent following relegation from the Premier League.

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The club opted against rushing into a permanent appointment, instead handing the final four matches of the campaign to a coach already embedded within the current setup.

Burnley believe Jackson’s familiarity with the squad and dressing room makes him the ideal figure to provide short-term stability during a turbulent period.

His appointment also allows the board time to properly assess long-term managerial options before the Championship campaign begins.

Why Burnley chose Jackson for the role

Club officials view Jackson as a natural transitional appointment due to his close knowledge of the players and existing tactical framework.

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Burnley’s hierarchy are keen to avoid unnecessary disruption while using the final weeks of the season to evaluate the squad and plan for an immediate promotion push next term.

Jackson will be tasked with guiding the team through the difficult psychological aftermath of relegation while helping identify which players can form the core of next season’s rebuild.

His interim spell could also become an audition for the permanent job if he impresses in the closing fixtures.

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