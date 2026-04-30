Arsenal vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips: Cagey Cottagers Visit Emirates Fortress as Title Race Heats Up

Arsenal have a chance to open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on Fulham at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Victory here would increase the pressure on title rivals Manchester City, who don’t play until Monday night when they travel to Everton.

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It will not be straightforward by any means, though, as Arsenal have a quick turnaround from their Champions League semi-final first leg – a 1-1 draw away to Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

They will need to avoid the distraction of having a chance to reach the final for the first time since the 2005-06 season in the return leg on Tuesday.

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Arsenal have conceded just 11 goals in their 17 Premier League home games this season, only failing to find the net themselves once.

This is worrying news for Fulham, who have failed to score in four of their last six league games, denting their hopes of qualifying for European competition.

However, with sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion just two points ahead of them, they will be keen to quickly turn their form around as the campaign reaches its climax.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Arsenal to win 1.49 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 2.05 High Player prop Eberechi Eze 1+ shots on target 1.60 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Arsenal to win

Arsenal will kick off at the Emirates three points ahead of Manchester City, albeit having played a game more, and have the opportunity to move six clear with City not travelling to Everton until Monday night.

Fulham's win over Aston Villa moved them into the top half, and they are well in the hunt for the European places, just two points behind Brighton in 6th.

However, Marco Silva's side have the fourth-worst away record in the division and have won just one of their last eight away games. They have also never beaten Arsenal away from home in their history.

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The Gunners' 31-game unbeaten home run against the Whites is the longest active streak in the English Football League.

We're predicting that will continue here, with Arsenal just about edging another nervy game to keep their title hopes alive.

Under 2.5 goals

David Raya's clean sheet against Newcastle took his tally to sixteen this season, as he closes in on a second consecutive Golden Glove.

David Raya || Imago

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For all Arsenal's attacking inefficiency, they remain defensively rock-solid and have conceded just 0.65 goals per game at home this season.

Meanwhile, Fulham have drawn a blank in each of their last three away games, failing to score in five of their last seven. In four of Arsenal's last five games in all competitions at the Emirates, there have been under 2.5 goals, and we're tipping that to happen again.

Eberechi Eze 1+ shots on target

The only goal in Arsenal's edgy win over Newcastle was a magical strike from Eberechi Eze, which came from an intricate set-piece routine. It was his tenth goal of the season in his debut campaign for the Gunners.

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Eze was also dangerous against Man City, striking the post, and it was a questionable decision to take him off, as he is one of the few players really rising to the pressure in the final stretch of the season.

We're backing him to make an impact again against Fulham by having at least one shot on target.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: (4-3-3)

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

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Fulham: (4-2-3-1)

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Team News – Arsenal

Eze and Kai Havertz both sustained muscular injuries in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle. The former shook off his problem quickly to be involved on Wednesday, but Havertz was missing and is a major doubt for the weekend.

Arteta also suggested in his pre-Atletico press conference that Jurrien Timber (groin) was still some way away from being fully fit again, while Mikel Merino (foot) is still battling to return before the season finishes.

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In brighter news, Riccardo Calafiori was an unused substitute on Wednesday after recovering from a knock, and the Italian could be promoted to the XI alongside the returning Bukayo Saka and Eze, both restricted to cameo roles at the Metropolitano.

Team News – Fulham

Sessegnon's match-winning procession came to a premature end when he was forced off injured in the second half. However, Marco Silva is keeping his fingers crossed that the former Tottenham Hotspur man escaped serious injury.