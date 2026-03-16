Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

The Emirates Stadium prepares for a decisive Champions League night as Arsenal host Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their round of 16 tie this Tuesday, with the scores level at 1-1 following a dramatic first leg.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal to win

Under 2.5 goals

Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen preview

A late rescue act from former Leverkusen favourite Kai Havertz ensured Arsenal returned from the BayArena with parity, after Robert Andrich had initially given the German side the lead from a corner.

Now, the Premier League leaders look to capitalize on their formidable home form to book a place in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s men enter this fixture buoyed by a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Everton, where teenage sensation Max Dowman made history by becoming the club's youngest-ever scorer.

The Gunners' defensive resilience has been their calling card in Europe this term, but they will need to be wary of a Leverkusen side that has proven remarkably difficult to kill off under Kasper Hjulmand.

Kai Havertz equalizes for Arsenal from the penalty spot | Image credits: Imago

Leverkusen arrive in London following a chaotic 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich, a result that showcased their grit after playing against nine men for parts of the match.

While Die Werkself have struggled for consistent wins in 2026, winning just once in their last seven outings, their ability to frustrate elite opposition makes them a dangerous underdog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the away goals rule a thing of the past, Hjulmand’s side knows that any draw takes the game to extra time, though they will likely need to find a way to silence a raucous Emirates crowd early on.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen head-to-head

This will be the fourth competitive meeting between these sides, with two draws and one win for the Gunners in the previous three.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal will remain without captain Martin Odegaard (knee) and he has now bene joined on the sidelines by Jurrien Timber (ankle), with both absent from Monday's final training session and expected to miss out.

However, they are handed a major boost by the return of Leandro Trossard, who has recovered from a knock.

With a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City looming on Sunday, Arteta may rotate slightly, though the importance of European progression means the likes of Declan Rice and William Saliba are certain starters.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in pain. Image: Imago

Leverkusen are still navigating a crowded treatment room. Patrik Schick (muscle), Loic Bade (hamstring), and Lucas Vazquez (calf) remain sidelined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Nathan Tella and goalkeeper Mark Flekken have both been spotted in training and could be in contention.

Teenage forward Christian Kofane is expected to lead the line once again, supported by the creative spark of Martin Terrier.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken; Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba; Poku, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Maza, Terrier; Kofane

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Leverkusen’s defensive organization was impressive in the first leg, but the Emirates is a different arena entirely.

Arsenal have been ruthlessly efficient at home this season and possess the individual quality to break through a low block. While the Germans will be resilient, the Gunners' depth and home advantage should see them through in a relatively tight affair.