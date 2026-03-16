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Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen betting tips
- Arsenal to win
- Under 2.5 goals
- Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen preview
A late rescue act from former Leverkusen favourite Kai Havertz ensured Arsenal returned from the BayArena with parity, after Robert Andrich had initially given the German side the lead from a corner.
Now, the Premier League leaders look to capitalize on their formidable home form to book a place in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive year.
Mikel Arteta’s men enter this fixture buoyed by a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Everton, where teenage sensation Max Dowman made history by becoming the club's youngest-ever scorer.
The Gunners' defensive resilience has been their calling card in Europe this term, but they will need to be wary of a Leverkusen side that has proven remarkably difficult to kill off under Kasper Hjulmand.
Leverkusen arrive in London following a chaotic 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich, a result that showcased their grit after playing against nine men for parts of the match.
While Die Werkself have struggled for consistent wins in 2026, winning just once in their last seven outings, their ability to frustrate elite opposition makes them a dangerous underdog.
With the away goals rule a thing of the past, Hjulmand’s side knows that any draw takes the game to extra time, though they will likely need to find a way to silence a raucous Emirates crowd early on.
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen head-to-head
This will be the fourth competitive meeting between these sides, with two draws and one win for the Gunners in the previous three.
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen team news
Arsenal will remain without captain Martin Odegaard (knee) and he has now bene joined on the sidelines by Jurrien Timber (ankle), with both absent from Monday's final training session and expected to miss out.
However, they are handed a major boost by the return of Leandro Trossard, who has recovered from a knock.
With a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City looming on Sunday, Arteta may rotate slightly, though the importance of European progression means the likes of Declan Rice and William Saliba are certain starters.
Leverkusen are still navigating a crowded treatment room. Patrik Schick (muscle), Loic Bade (hamstring), and Lucas Vazquez (calf) remain sidelined.
However, Nathan Tella and goalkeeper Mark Flekken have both been spotted in training and could be in contention.
Teenage forward Christian Kofane is expected to lead the line once again, supported by the creative spark of Martin Terrier.
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup
Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres
Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken; Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba; Poku, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Maza, Terrier; Kofane
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction
Leverkusen’s defensive organization was impressive in the first leg, but the Emirates is a different arena entirely.
Arsenal have been ruthlessly efficient at home this season and possess the individual quality to break through a low block. While the Germans will be resilient, the Gunners' depth and home advantage should see them through in a relatively tight affair.
Correct score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Arsenal to progress 3-1 on aggregate)