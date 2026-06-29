Ancelotti calls Japan clash Brazil's 'first final' at World Cup

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged his players to remain composed ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash with Japan.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has described his side's Round of 32 encounter against Japan as their "first final" of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging his players to remain calm and focused in the knockout stages.

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The five-time world champions will face Japan in Houston, with Ancelotti insisting the Seleção cannot afford to underestimate an opponent that defeated them 3-2 in an international friendly last October.

Brazil warned against complacency

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Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti stressed that knockout football demands mental strength as much as technical quality.

"We'll need a very strong mentality, a lot of heart, and clear ideas. We have to be ready for anything that can happen in a knockout match because in these games, anything really can happen," Ancelotti said.

Despite the challenge, the veteran Italian remains optimistic about his team's chances.

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He added, "I believe the team is ready, motivated and confident. The last two matches went well, and we'll be prepared for any situation."

Staying composed under pressure

Ancelotti urged his players not to become overwhelmed by the significance of the occasion, reminding them that success depends on executing their game plan.

"In the end, it's still a football match, even if it's part of an extraordinary event like the World Cup. You have to know how to handle the pressure by staying focused on what needs to be done on the pitch," he explained.

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The former Real Madrid boss also highlighted the importance of teamwork against a disciplined Japanese side.

He added, "We'll have to take care of every aspect, both defensively and offensively, playing as a team. We're facing a strong, organised and quality opponent, so having clear ideas will be crucial."

The Brazil coach also provided an encouraging update on Neymar's fitness ahead of the knockout encounter. The forward has gradually increased his training workload after an interrupted preparation for the tournament.

"He's improving a lot. In the last week, he's made great progress. It's a shame he couldn't train consistently from the start of the camp, but now he's able to work for longer periods and is in good condition," Ancelotti revealed.

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However, Ancelotti stopped short of confirming whether Neymar would feature against Japan.

"Whether he plays will depend on the context and how the match unfolds," he added.