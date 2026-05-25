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2026 World Cup: Huge blow for Argentina as Messi suffers injury in Inter Miami win

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:39 - 25 May 2026
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Messi sparks Argentina World Cup fears after limping off for Inter Miami
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Lionel Messi has sparked fresh injury concerns ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being forced off during Inter Miami’s dramatic 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday night.

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Lionel Messi scored a brace against France in the 2022 World Cup final || Imago
Lionel Messi scored a brace against France in the 2022 World Cup final || Imago

The Argentine superstar appeared uncomfortable late in the match at Nu Stadium in Miami after clutching the back of his left leg before signalling toward the bench for a substitution.

Messi was replaced in the 73rd minute and immediately headed down the tunnel, raising concerns among fans and the Argentina coaching staff just weeks before the start of the World Cup in North America.

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Despite the worrying moment, the 38-year-old was seen walking without obvious difficulty after leaving the pitch, offering some hope that the issue may not be serious.

Inter Miami coach provides update

Speaking after the match, Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos admitted the club was still awaiting a full medical assessment but suggested fatigue and difficult playing conditions may have contributed to the substitution.

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“As far as I know, we don’t have a medical report on that yet, but we will have one shortly. He was genuinely suffering from fatigue. The pitch was heavy because of the rain, and when there is any doubt, the safest thing is not to take risks,” Hoyos told reporters.

Messi’s teammate, Mateo Silvetti, also revealed the squad was unsure whether the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner suffered an actual injury or simply experienced exhaustion during the match.

“At that moment, everyone was focused on the game. We’re all hoping it’s nothing serious,” Silvetti said.

The timing of the scare has understandably caused concern in Argentina, with the reigning world champions preparing to defend their title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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Argentina are expected to announce their final World Cup squad next week before travelling to the United States for warm-up matches against Honduras and Iceland.

The South American giants will begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16.

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