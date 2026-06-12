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2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronwen Williams questions lack of African support

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:05 - 12 June 2026
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Ronwen Williams' absence played in the hands of Al-Hilal. Image: Imago
Ronwen Williams expressed disappointment over the lack of African support during Bafana Bafana's World Cup defeat to Mexico.
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South Africa captain Ronwen Williams has voiced his disappointment over what he described as a lack of support from fellow African nations following Bafana Bafana's defeat to Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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South Africa's Ballon d'Or star Ronwen Williams || Imago

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to the tournament co-hosts on Thursday night, leaving them with work to do in Group A as they chase a place in the knockout rounds.

Mexico made a dream start to the contest, taking the lead after just five minutes through Julián Quiñones. The forward capitalised on a defensive mistake after Erik Lira dispossessed Sphephelo Sithole before providing the assist for the opening goal.

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The hosts sealed victory in the 67th minute when experienced striker Raúl Jiménez headed home Roberto Alvarado's pinpoint cross to make it 2-0.

Williams calls for African unity

In an emotional reaction after the match, Williams urged Africans to stand together during major international tournaments.

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The experienced goalkeeper made the remarks after South Africa's disappointing result, admitting that he was surprised to see many football fans from across Africa backing Mexico rather than supporting an African representative on the global stage.

"Africans have always supported other African countries in every World Cup tournament, but I can't figure out why our own case is different," Williams said.

He added, "Many Africans supported Mexico, not us, the South Africans. We almost shed tears, but it's truly sad. As Africans, let's stand for each other, let's stand together."

While some supporters sympathised with Williams and agreed that African nations should unite behind one another during international competitions, many others offered a different perspective.

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Numerous social media users from countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe argued that recurring reports of xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa have weakened the sense of continental solidarity.

Several commenters referenced incidents in which foreign nationals living in South Africa were targeted, claiming such events have affected how many Africans perceive the country.

Others stated openly that they supported Mexico during the match, citing past experiences and tensions involving African migrants as influencing their decision.

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