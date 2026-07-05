Advertisement

2026 Ballon d'Or: Organisers release statement to boost Messi's chances

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:52 - 05 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The organisers of the Ballon d’Or have issued a statement ahead of the 2026 award.
Advertisement

The statement clarifies that players competing anywhere in the world remain eligible to win football’s most prestigious individual award.

Advertisement

The announcement aims to settle ongoing debates about whether European club football is a requirement for success.

As the 2026 World Cup reaches its most important phase, the timing is significant, with the race for this year’s Ballon d’Or intensifying.

Historically, European-based players have dominated the award. An analysis of the last 18 men’s winners shows nearly all were playing for European clubs at the time of their victory.

Advertisement

The only notable exception came in 2023, when Messi claimed his eighth Ballon d’Or shortly after joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Messi chances of winning 2026 Ballon d'Or boosted

“Yes, it’s entirely possible to win the Ballon d’Or without playing for a European club,” the organizers stated.

“It just looks harder in light of history, but the growing strength of certain leagues outside Europe is shaking things up.”

Advertisement
Messi in action against Cape Verde || Imago
Messi in action against Cape Verde || Imago
All new records broken by Messi
Messi was crowned the MOTM after his brace against Austria

This message significantly boosts Messi’s chances of a record-extending ninth Ballon d’Or.

Should Argentina win the 2026 World Cup, with Messi once again the standout performer, many believe the award would be his, despite playing for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Advertisement

Messi has scored 7 goals at the World Cup so far, including breaking multiple records as Argentina advanced to face Egypt in the Round of 16.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo postpones Portugal retirement despite announcing final tournament
2026 FIFA World Cup
05.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo postpones Portugal retirement despite announcing final tournament
‘Shameful’ — Angry Reactions as FIFA President Gianni Infantino Faces Corruption Claims Over American-born Nigerian World Cup star Folarin Balogun
2026 FIFA World Cup
05.07.2026
‘Shameful’ — Angry Reactions as FIFA President Faces Corruption Claims Over American-born Nigerian World Cup star Folarin Balogun
Speculation over! Cristiano Ronaldo finally makes decision on last World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
05.07.2026
Speculation over! Cristiano Ronaldo finally makes decision on last World Cup
2026 Ballon d'Or: Organisers release statement to boost Messi's chances
Football
05.07.2026
2026 Ballon d'Or: Organisers release statement to boost Messi's chances
Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid || Imago
Football
05.07.2026
Moroccan record-breaker excited for Mourinho union at Real Madrid
Ibrahimovic claims he will struggle to keep his cool against Paraguay
2026 FIFA World Cup
05.07.2026
I may send someone to the hospital - Ibrahimovic claims he will struggle to keep his cool against Paraguay