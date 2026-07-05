2026 Ballon d'Or: Organisers release statement to boost Messi's chances

The organisers of the Ballon d’Or have issued a statement ahead of the 2026 award.

The statement clarifies that players competing anywhere in the world remain eligible to win football’s most prestigious individual award.

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The announcement aims to settle ongoing debates about whether European club football is a requirement for success.

As the 2026 World Cup reaches its most important phase, the timing is significant, with the race for this year’s Ballon d’Or intensifying.

Historically, European-based players have dominated the award. An analysis of the last 18 men’s winners shows nearly all were playing for European clubs at the time of their victory.

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The only notable exception came in 2023, when Messi claimed his eighth Ballon d’Or shortly after joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Messi chances of winning 2026 Ballon d'Or boosted

“Yes, it’s entirely possible to win the Ballon d’Or without playing for a European club,” the organizers stated.

“It just looks harder in light of history, but the growing strength of certain leagues outside Europe is shaking things up.”

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This message significantly boosts Messi’s chances of a record-extending ninth Ballon d’Or.

Should Argentina win the 2026 World Cup, with Messi once again the standout performer, many believe the award would be his, despite playing for Inter Miami in the MLS.

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