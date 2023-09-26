TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen has gone to great lengths to remove Napoli-related pictures from his Instagram after the club made fun of his penalty miss against Bologna
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has made a strong statement against current club Napoli after the Serie A side made light of his recent penalty miss against Bologna.
Osimhen trolled by Napoli on TikTok
The Nigerian forward has endured a worrisome start to the new season after a spectacular 2022/23 season where he claimed top honours in Italy with the Partenopei and appears to be hitting out at his employers following their recent social media gaffe.
Osimhen’s recent run of bad luck saw him miss the second penalty of the new campaign against Bologna in a disappointing 0-0 draw over the weekend which has had serious repercussions for both the player and club.
Osimhen escaped a fine after he flared up following his substitution in the match, but after apologising to his manager Rudi Garcia, he has now picked a new grouse with the club.
Osimhen distances himself from Napoli
The Nigerian forward has apparently been incensed at Napoli since their TikTok account posted a video making fun of his penalty miss against Bologna, and is believed to be considering legal action against the Partenopei.
To show how upset Osimhen is with Napoli’s social media handling, he has decided to scrub his Instagram page of images of his time at Napoli, choosing to focus his attention on his national team pictures instead.
The Super Eagles forward’s future at the club is now up for speculation as he is yet to sign a new contract with Napoli despite talks ongoing since the end of the 2022/23 season.
Osimhen will not be short of suitors for his talents if he does decide to leave the Partemopei, with a number of clubs inquiring about the striker’s availability in the summer.
While he was an untouchable then, recent events might have swayed both the player’s and club’s position on their relationship, meaning an exit for the striker is not far-fethched.
