Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Napoli have reportedly decided not to punish Victor Osimhen for his angry reaction to being substituted last weekend.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly escaped punishment in the form of a fine for his reaction to being substituted out in Napoli’s draw against Bologna.

The 24-year-old striker reacted angrily to Rudi Garcia’s decision to take him off as the Partenopei strived for goals and was furious in his disagreement. Osimhen has, however, since apologised, and the club seemingly chose not to take disciplinary action.

Osimhen apologises

As Pulse Sports reported, the former Lille man gave a speech in the dressing room addressing the incident, and it included an apology.

Per the report, the striker tagged his display as an overreaction borne out of a desire to win and begged to be forgiven by the manager, saying he had not intended to disregard Garcia’s authority.

No fine of the Super Eagles ace

According to a report by GFNI, the Napoli hierarchy contemplated punishing Osimhen for his dissent.

Victor Osimhen falls out with Napoli manager Rudi Garcia | Imago

Victor Osimhen playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria (Photo Credit: CAF/X)

However, following his remorseful apology, the club has reportedly decided that it is unnecessary to fine the striker, as the matter is seemingly resolved.

The dormer Royal Charleroi point man has been without the shooting boots that earned him the Cappocannoniere last season, failing to find the back of the net in his last four tries for the Serie A champions.

With all parties regarding the incident at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara as water under the bridge, the striker will be expected to start tomorrow against Udinese at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

