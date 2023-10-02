'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Michelle Alozie quoted Cristiano Ronaldo in a tweet after scoring three goals in only two games.

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrowed a line from Cristiano Ronaldo after her brilliant Player of the Match performance to help the Houston Dash beat New York Gotham.

Alozie fires in brace

As Pulse Sports reported, Alozie was in action as the Houston Dash recorded a 2-0 win against the New York/New Jersey Gotham early on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The 26-year-old had been serving a red card-enforced suspension and was inserted into the starting lineup on her return.

In the back-and-forth first half, Alozie gave Houston Dash the lead in the 45th minute with a brilliant strike into the top right corner after she was played through on goal by Nichelle Prince.

The second was even more spectacular than the first, as the Nigerian fired from mid-range, lobbing the out-rushing Gotham shot-stopper to improve her team’s lead in the 67th minute of the encounter.

The match ended 2-0, thanks to Alozie’s brace, and the Nigeria international was awarded Player of the Match.

Alozie quotes Ronaldo

Following the game, Alozie took to Twitter to say, “Goals are like ketchup,” a quote famously used by Ronaldo.

The Portugal international was in a rut for Portugal, failing to find the back of the net with the Selecao for 16 months in 2010. When asked at the time if it bothered him, the former Real Madrid man responded, saying: “Goals, as a football legend once told me, are like ketchup," according to Reuters.

"Sometimes, as much as you try, they don’t come out, and when they come, many come all at same time.”

The goals did come gushing for the Al-Nassr man with Portugal, as he now holds the record for most goals scored with a national team, 123.

Alozie has scored four goals in 19 appearances for club and country this season, and three of those goals came in her last two appearances. Evidently, the goals are coming en masse for her.

