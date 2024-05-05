Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, and Cuppy in France.

British professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua is back on the social media trends.

The two-time former unified world heavyweight champion is trending for his style outside the ring.

Anthony Joshua shines at a wedding in France

PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF WhatsApp channel now

Umar Kamani, the creator of PrettyLittleThing, got married in the South of France on Friday, and no cost was spared.

Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, and Cuppy in France.

In 2020, Boohoo purchased the brand of the 36-year-old wealthy businessman, who lavished £20 million on a four-day extravaganza at a five-star hotel to celebrate his marriage to model Nada Adelle.

Following a party with a white theme on Thursday night, Umar flew Mariah Carey in as the special guest for the black-tie event on Friday.

The superstar singer serenaded the guests with favorites including Hero, Always Be My Baby, and Emotions while wearing a Dior gown.

Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, and Cuppy in France.

For the party, she stunned with diamond rings, bracelets, and earrings.

She used a glossy mauve pink lip and a dazzling, bronze smoky eye for her beauty look.

Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, and Cuppy in France.

Influencer Tamara Kalinic captured the superstar's performance of We Belong Together at Kamani's afterparty, which had everyone in attendance standing up.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand, Anthony Joshua, Ronan Keating, Tinie Tempah, Christina Milian, Naomi Campbell, Steven Bartlett, and Holly Valance, together with her property mogul husband Nick Candy, were among the guests at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Anthony Joshua teams up with Mariah Carey and Cuppy

Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, and Cuppy in France.

At the wedding, Joshua teamed up with Naomi Campbell and Carey who performed.

Joshua was also spotted with Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy who is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola.

This comes after Joshua teamed up with Femi Otedola at his residence in Monaco.