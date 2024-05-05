Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Mikel Obi goes viral speaking Hausa.

There is news about Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Mikel Obi.

The 37-year-old continues to dominate the social media trends.

Mikel Obi speaks Hausa

Obi is trending due to his activities off the pitch since he retired.

PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF WhatsApp channel now

A video of Obi speaking Hausa has gone viral on social media.

The former Super Eagles captain was raised in Jos and he was able to pick up fluent Hausa there.

There are some that suggest Obi is more fluent in speaking Hausa than his native Igbo language.

Obi since he retirement from football has now embarked on a second career as a journalist.

Mikel Obi once delivered an interview in Hausa. pic.twitter.com/IsZVHt4nFq — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) May 5, 2024

He started a podcast inviting several of his old colleagues such as Frank Lampard, John Terry, and Didier Drogba for a conversation.

Obi conducted the knock out stages draw for the Champions League and has worked with CNN.

Related content