Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Mikel Obi goes viral speaking Hausa.
There is news about Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Mikel Obi.
19:30 - 22.04.2024
Mikel Obi gets cake: Chelsea and FIFA celebrate Super Eagles legend at 37
Chelsea and FIFA praise Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Mikel Obi as he celebrates 37 with cake.
The 37-year-old continues to dominate the social media trends.
16:00 - 15.04.2024
Mikel Obi and Champions League: Super Eagles legend continues journalistic transition
Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi continues his journalistic transition with the Champions League.
Mikel Obi speaks Hausa
Obi is trending due to his activities off the pitch since he retired.
PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF WhatsApp channel now
A video of Obi speaking Hausa has gone viral on social media.
The former Super Eagles captain was raised in Jos and he was able to pick up fluent Hausa there.
There are some that suggest Obi is more fluent in speaking Hausa than his native Igbo language.
Obi since he retirement from football has now embarked on a second career as a journalist.
He started a podcast inviting several of his old colleagues such as Frank Lampard, John Terry, and Didier Drogba for a conversation.
Obi conducted the knock out stages draw for the Champions League and has worked with CNN.
Related content
13:45 - 11.10.2023
Super Eagles brand ‘Let’s Do It Again’ ahead of 2024 AFCON
Super Eagles target 4th title at 2024 AFCON with 'Let’s Do It Again’ slogan
09:00 - 11.10.2023
Ola Aina: Injured Super Eagles star celebrates 27th birthday with cake in style
Injury does not stop Super Eagles star Ola Aina from celebrating 27th birthday with cake in style.
16:10 - 09.10.2023
Okocha set for World Cup return: Super Eagles legend headlines Veteran Clubs World Cup
Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha headlines Veteran Clubs World Cup in Rwanda.
21:45 - 08.10.2023
Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games
Sadiq, Ebuehi replacements for Super Eagles games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique
18:40 - 08.10.2023
Peter Olayinka outshines Chinedu as Crvena Zvezda defeats Radnički 1923
Peter Olayinka and Geoffrey Chinedu scored as Crvena Zvezda 4-3 win against Radnički 1923