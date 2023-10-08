Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi replacements for Super Eagles games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique

As a result of Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina's injuries sustained while performing club responsibilities for Nottingham Forest, the Nigeria Football Federation has made replacements to the Super Eagles list.

Awoniyi and Aina have been replaced in the Super Eagles squad ahead of back-to-back friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique by Tyronne Ebuehi of Empoli and Umar Sadiq of Real Sociedad.

Before Nottingham Forest's week eight Premier League matchup against Crystal Palace, Awoniyi sustained a groin injury, while Aina was sidelined for the past two contests with muscle problems.

Ebuehi will be receiving José Peseiro's third invitation; last month, he was also called up for Nigeria's friendlies against Portugal and So Tomé and Principe for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

His first outing for the Super Eagles since January 2022 came during the match's second half against Sao Tomé and Principe.

This season, the 27-year-old has played in seven games for Empoli in all competitions.

Since the June 2022 AFCON qualifier against Sao Tomé and Principe, Sadiq has not received a call from Peseiro.

The 26-year-old started just two La Liga games for Real Sociedad this season after sitting out the whole of the previous campaign.

Real Sociedad's Umar Sadiq | Imago

On Tuesday, October 10th, all of the players are anticipated to arrive in Faro, Portugal.

On Friday, October 13, 2023, at 5 p.m. in Portimao, Portugal, the Super Eagles play the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia before a match against the Mambas of Mozambique three days later.

Invited Players Super Eagles players

Goalkeepers

Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Francis Uzoho in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Defenders

Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli, Italy); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Ndidi started the game and featured for all 90 minutes in a comfortable victory for Leicester City. - Image Credit- Imago

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).

Super Eagles preparation

Napoli man Victor Osimhen scored a hattrick as it ended up in a 6-0 win for the Super Eagles against the Parrots. Image Credit - Osimhen/Instagram

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recently dropped in the latest FIFA Rankings despite the destruction of Sao Tome and Principe.

In order to prepare the Eagles for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, both games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique have been scheduled.

The three-time African champions will host Lesotho's Crocodiles in Uyo on November 17 before traveling to play Zimbabwe four days later.

