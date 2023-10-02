Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa still missing as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendlies in Portugal.

For this month's international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal, head coach Jose Santos Peseiro has called up defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielder Alex Iwobi, and attacker Terem Moffi to the Super Eagles team.

The group was missing from the team that thrashed Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifier held in Uyo last month.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, a midfielder for Hatayaspor FC in Turkey, receives his first-ever invitation, and Peseiro has chosen to keep the goalkeeping combination of Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye, and Olorunleke Ojo.

Wilfred Ndidi, who led the team against Sao Tome and Principe, Raphael Onyedika, and strikers Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Kelechi Iheanacho are also called, along with defender Jordan Torunnarigha, who has yet to receive a cap.

On Friday, October 13, 2023, at 5 p.m. in Portimo, Portugal, the Super Eagles play the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia before a match against the Mambas of Mozambique three days later.

The rankings mean that the Super Eagles are now sixth among countries under the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF). - Image Credit- Victor Osimhen/Instagram

On Tuesday, October 10th, all of the players are anticipated to arrive in Faro, Portugal.

Invited Players Super Eagles players

Goalkeepers

Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Francis Uzoho in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Defenders

Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Ndidi started the game and featured for all 90 minutes in a comfortable victory for Leicester City. - Image Credit- Imago

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayaspor FC, Turkey)

Awoniyi now has two goals for the Super Eagles and is expected to be part of the team to the AFCON. Taiwo Awoniyi/Instagram

Forwards

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).

Super Eagles preparation

Napoli man Victor Osimhen scored a hattrick as it ended up in a 6-0 win for the Super Eagles against the Parrots. Image Credit - Osimhen/Instagram

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recently dropped in the latest FIFA Rankings despite the destruction of Sao Tome and Principe.

In order to prepare the Eagles for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, both games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique have been scheduled.

The three-time African champions will host Lesotho's Crocodiles in Uyo on November 17 before traveling to play Zimbabwe four days later.

