Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Manchester United announced that Academy graduate Mason Greenwood will leave the club after accusations of rape and domestic abuse, but he has received a lifeline from LALIGA side Getafe. a
Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has finally found a place to call home after a loan move to LALIGA side Getafe.
Greenwood joined the Spanish side on deadline day with both clubs taking to social media to confirm the deal.
13:42 - 31.08.2023
Greenwood joins Manchester United legend Carrick at Boro on loan
Greenwood will continue his development at the Riverside with ex-Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in charge at Boro.
03:27 - 30.08.2023
Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is reportedly of interest to Turkish side Besiktas.
The transfer brings to an end the search for a club for the troubled youngster after the Red Devils decided to part ways following accusations of rape and assault.
Greenwood’s cross
The 21-year-old has been out of action for over a year after he was arrested and detained on suspicion of sexual and physical assault against his partner, Harriet Robson.
The forward was charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling/coercive behaviour after clips and pictures were posted online by his girlfriend.
15:06 - 01.09.2023
Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United to unleash £64m star on Arsenal
Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is set for his first game for Manchester United, with the Red Devils at Arsenal next.
However, in February this year, the charges were dropped after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) claimed they had a duty to stop the case following the "withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light."
The Reds opened an internal investigation on the case and after six months released a statement that they would be parting ways amicably with the forward.
16:50 - 28.08.2023
19-year-old Samu Omorodion in line for Alaves debut after greet and meet
Nigeria's Samuel Omorodion could make his Alaves debut on Monday night football against Getafe.
Getafe to the rescue
After so much delay, Greenwood can move on with his life and relaunch his career with Getafe offering him the opportunity.
According to a statement from English giants, United, the transfer is still subject to international clearance but will allow the Egland international to continue with his career.
07:58 - 23.08.2023
Mason Greenwood reportedly fears Cristiano Ronaldo could block his Saudi dream over controversial comments
Mason Greenwood's chances of reviving his career in Saudi Arabia are very slim, due to a reported feud with Cristiano Ronaldo.
“The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United,” the Red Devils said.
“The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”
Related content
22:44 - 01.09.2023
Mason Greenwood: Disgraced Man United striker close to joining LaLiga club on loan
Manchester United and Mason Greenwood are finally set to part ways with the striker closing in on a move to Spain.
15:06 - 01.09.2023
Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United to unleash £64m star on Arsenal
Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is set for his first game for Manchester United, with the Red Devils at Arsenal next.
10:24 - 01.09.2023
Sofyan Amrabat DESPERATE for Manchester United move on deadline day
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly determined to complete a transfer to Manchester United before the deadline.
09:26 - 01.09.2023
Deadline day: Greenwood open to Serie A move as Lazio offer to sign Man United outcast
Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood could receive a lifeline from Serie A with Lazio interested in taking him.
23:56 - 31.08.2023
Manchester United inch closer to signing Tottenham reject
Premier League giants Manchester United continue to make moves in the transfer market and are on the verge of signing Sergio Reguilon who completed his medicals ahead of a loan move
21:29 - 31.08.2023
'We're finishing top' Manchester United fans react to Bayern Munich UCL draw
After being drawn against Bayern Munich in the Group Stage of the 2023/24 UCL, Manchester United fans believe their team can come out on top of the Bavarians to reach the round of 16
15:09 - 31.08.2023
FOOTBALL Analysing Manchester United's underwhelming summer transfer business
There have been a host of departures at the club headlined by David de Gea while Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana are the ins.
14:34 - 31.08.2023
Transfers: Ex-Man Utd star De Gea puts clubs on alert ahead of deadline day
Just hours before the transfer window closes, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea uploaded a training video keeping himself steady.
14:19 - 31.08.2023
New survey shows Man Utd fans often abandon games early
When it comes to leaving games before the final whistle, Manchester United's supporters have been labelled the worst in England.
14:06 - 31.08.2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: Fan who got tattoo when CR7 signed for Man Utd regrets it
A football fan who drew a tattoo after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United is being mocked by fans.
12:31 - 31.08.2023
Manchester United old boys Lukaku and Mourinho reunited at Roma
Jose Mourinho will link up with Romelu Lukaku again at AS Roma after their time at Manchester United in the Premier League.
23:57 - 30.08.2023
EFL Cup draw: Chelsea get Brighton, Manchester City vs Newcastle in mouthwatering third-round matchups
The draws for the Third Round of the EFL Cup have been done, and it sets up a number of mouthwatering draws.
19:00 - 30.08.2023
FOOTBALL Sofyan Amrabat: Fiorentina reject Manchester United’s offer to sign Moroccan midfielder on loan
The Red Devils are interested in Amrabat but are not willing to pay the €30m demanded by the Serie A side hence the standoff