Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Manchester United announced that Academy graduate Mason Greenwood will leave the club after accusations of rape and domestic abuse, but he has received a lifeline from LALIGA side Getafe. a

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has finally found a place to call home after a loan move to LALIGA side Getafe.

Greenwood joined the Spanish side on deadline day with both clubs taking to social media to confirm the deal.

The transfer brings to an end the search for a club for the troubled youngster after the Red Devils decided to part ways following accusations of rape and assault.

The 21-year-old has been out of action for over a year after he was arrested and detained on suspicion of sexual and physical assault against his partner, Harriet Robson.

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.

The forward was charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling/coercive behaviour after clips and pictures were posted online by his girlfriend.

However, in February this year, the charges were dropped after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) claimed they had a duty to stop the case following the "withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light."

Mason Greenwood Manchester United forward will rebuild his career ar Getafe. (Photo Credit: Imago

The Reds opened an internal investigation on the case and after six months released a statement that they would be parting ways amicably with the forward.

Getafe to the rescue

After so much delay, Greenwood can move on with his life and relaunch his career with Getafe offering him the opportunity.

According to a statement from English giants, United, the transfer is still subject to international clearance but will allow the Egland international to continue with his career.

“The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United,” the Red Devils said.

Mason Greenwood will no longer play for Manchester United || (Photo Credit: Imago

“The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

