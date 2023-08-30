Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is reportedly of interest to Turkish side Besiktas.
Besiktas are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood following the club's announcement that he will no longer play for the club.
What has happened?
In October last year, the forward was charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling/coercive behaviour after clips and pictures surfaced online implying abuse against an alleged victim.
However, in February this year, the charges were dropped, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) claimed they had a duty to stop the case following the "withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light," per Sky.
Although he was off the hook legally, the Red Devils announced that he would no longer play for them, with the club's
With the striker in the clear legally, the Red Devils, who had initially suspended him following his earlier arrest, had to decide whether to reintegrate him into the squad.
After a protracted decision-making process, the club announced that Mason Greenwood would no longer play for them, with the club's CEO citing the need to "minimise distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club" as the reason.
Besiktas eye Greenwood
According to INews, Besiktas are evaluating a possible move for the striker. Greenwood is still contracted to Manchester United, as the club have resisted releasing him, but Besiktas are said to want him on a short-term loan.
According to an alleged source close to the club, the Black Eagles are aware of the media glare that would ensue if they signed Greenwood.
The source suggests that they are evaluating a short-term loan for this reason, so he can return to Manchester should the fans not accept him.
However, he believes that if he starts scoring right away, "the boos will go away quickly."
