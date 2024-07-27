Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian and Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi was effusive in his praise of the player on his recent podcast.

Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel has lavished praise on Manchester City and Spain star Rodri, dubbing him the 'best player in the world' after his heroics at Euro 2024.

Mikel, who enjoyed a glittering career with Chelsea and the Super Eagles, was effusive in his appreciation for the holding midfielder on his recent podcast.

Mikel Obi on best player

Rodri proved the key as Spain completed a perfect Euro 2024 after they defeated England to lift a record fourth European Championship title in Germany last summer.

The 28-year-old's credentials are undeniable, having been instrumental in Manchester City's record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League triumph under Pep Guardiola.

Spain's Rodri was named Euro 2024 MVP despite being forced off injured. | Imago

Rodri took that impressive club form onto the international stage, further cementing his status as a lynchpin for La Roja.

Despite suffering an injury that forced him off early in the final, the former Atletico Madrid man still managed to be named Player of the Tournament.

Mikel Obi speaking on his podcast.

And Mikel was unequivocal in his assessment of Rodri's talent, telling his podcast listeners:

"The best player I think for me, in my opinion in the world now is Rodri," he stated in the video shared on YouTube.

Rodri Hernandez defensive midfield of Manchester City and Spain and Mateo Kovacic central midfield of Manchester City and Croatia celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the FIFA Club World Cup || Image credit: Imago

The Spain international's reaction, however, was much more modest.

"I would like for a Spaniard to win it, I don't care who," Rodri stated, also acknowledging the merits of teammate Dani Carvajal, who has also been named as a contender for the Ballon d’Or award. "It would be great," he added.

Spain are now four-time EURO champions. (Photo Credit: Euro2024/X)

Rodri's achievements, coupled with Spain's Euro 2024 glory, have certainly placed him firmly in the conversation for this year's Ballon d'Or.

However, the midfielder has found himself in hot water with UEFA, along with Spain captain Álvaro Morata.

Rodri and Dani Carvajal in action for Spain. Credit: X

The two players are currently under investigation by European football's governing body for singing an 'inappropriate' song about the sovereignty of Gibraltar during the team's title celebrations.

A disciplinary inspector has been appointed by UEFA to look into a potential breach of their regulations by Morata and Rodri.

Former Chelsea star Mikel Obi || Imago

It remains to be seen what, if any, punishment the Spanish duo will face. But one thing is certain - Rodri's stock has never been higher after his talismanic displays at Euro 2024.

