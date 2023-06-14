Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson.

Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson has reportedly emerged as an option for Chelsea as they continue their search for a striker.

The 21-year-old Senegal international had an exceptional end to the season, scoring nine goals in the last eight games of the season to help the Yellow Submarines finish fifth.

Jackson on Chelsea's radar

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are monitoring the striker, who was a member of the Senegalese contingent to the 2023 World Cup in Qatar.

Jackson was close to a move to the Premier League, with Bournemouth agreeing on a deal with Villarreal in the winter transfer window, but the striker failed his medical, causing the deal to collapse.

The reported fee then was around €20 million, however, he is said to now have a release clause of around €35 million, plus €3 million in variables.

The Blues, should they make a move for the striker, could face competition from the likes of Leipzig, West Ham, and Borussia Dortmund, who have also been linked with him.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly keeping abreast of the Kylian Mbappe situation and could be ready to make an offer should Paris Saint-Germain put him up for sale.

