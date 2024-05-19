The 2023/24 Premier League season indeed delivered a collection of spectacular net busters.

The 2023/24 Premier League has finally come to an end, in what was yet another historic campaign for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola became the first coach in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

The Etihad outfit defeated West Ham 3-1 on Sunday, May 19, to officially crown themselves champions of England once more.

Manchester City are Premier League champions for the fourth consecutive season | IMAGO

However, the 2023/24 Premier League season delivered some spectacular screamers with goals aplenty.

Pep Guardiola became the first coach in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles | X(Premier League)

Amongst which three names have particularly stood out in the race for the goal of the season award — Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United, Moises Caicedo of Chelsea, and Mohammed Kudus of West Ham.

But which of the strikes by these three players should win the Premier League goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Garnacho’s magnificient overhead strike (Manchester United vs Everton)

Garnacho’s sublime overhead strike (Manchester United vs Everton) | IMAGO

Garnacho stole the headlines in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on November 26, 2023.

United won 3-0 at Goodison Park, but it was their talented Argentine sensation that left fans in awe.

With just two minutes on the clock, Garnacho popped up inside the box to score an overhead kick, connecting perfectly with Diogo Dalot’s cross in what turned out to be a clear contender for the goal of the season as well as the Puskas award.

The last time @ManUtd took on Everton, Alejandro Garnacho produced something extra special 🤌



🎙️ @ESPNFutbolArg pic.twitter.com/wrrRwXCoKe — Premier League (@premierleague) March 9, 2024

Caicedo’s 50-yard worldie (Chelsea vs Bournemouth)

Moises Caicedo’s 50-yard worldie (Chelsea vs Bournemouth) | IMAGO

Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-1 on Sunday, May 19, in the final matchday of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

After Cherries’ goalkeeper Neto, raced out of his goal to deny an onrushing Raheem Sterling, his clearance found its way to the path Chelsea midfielder Caicedo, who fired a long-range effort into an empty net to send Stamford Bridge into an eruption.

This angle of the Caicedo goal is so nuts. pic.twitter.com/au1RUsUQzR — ًًً (@ibzsmo3k) May 19, 2024

Caicedo’s goal was reportedly a 50.5 yards strike, making it the furthest goal scored in a Premier League game since Wayne Rooney's 57.7-yard strike for Everton in November 2017 against West Ham.

A worthy challenger for the goal of the season for sure, even Puskas-worthy too.

Mohammed Kudus’ astonishing bicycle kick (Manchester City vs West Ham)

Mohammed Kudus’ astonishing bicycle kick (Manchester City vs West Ham) | IMAGO

Manchester City defeated West Ham 3-1 on Sunday, May 19, to crown themselves Premier League champions for the fourth time in a row.

However, it was Mohammed Kudus’ strike for the visitors that stole the headlines.

The Ghana international netted a superb bicycle-kick goal that caught the Man City defence completely off guard.

Kudus fired home a superb bicycle-kick from inside the box after a perfect control as the Blues defense had no answer for the 23-year-old.

It's already pretty good, but Mohammed Kudus' goal collection just got a whole lot better 🇬🇭💥



Arsenal fans will be hoping it can spark a comeback for the Hammers 🛠



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/a2xwet6B5D — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 19, 2024

A strike that will definitely be one for the Hammers’ history books.

Ultimately, whoever whichever strike wins the goal of season award would unarguably have been a worthy contender.