The 2023/24 Premier League season indeed delivered a collection of spectacular net busters.
The 2023/24 Premier League has finally come to an end, in what was yet another historic campaign for Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola became the first coach in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles.
The Etihad outfit defeated West Ham 3-1 on Sunday, May 19, to officially crown themselves champions of England once more.
However, the 2023/24 Premier League season delivered some spectacular screamers with goals aplenty.
Amongst which three names have particularly stood out in the race for the goal of the season award — Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United, Moises Caicedo of Chelsea, and Mohammed Kudus of West Ham.
But which of the strikes by these three players should win the Premier League goal of the season?
19:56 - 19.05.2024
Strong 2.1: Premier League fans mock Arsenal for finishing behind Man City on final day
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal finished second behind Manchester City on a heartbreaking last day.
Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?
Garnacho’s magnificient overhead strike (Manchester United vs Everton)
Garnacho stole the headlines in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on November 26, 2023.
United won 3-0 at Goodison Park, but it was their talented Argentine sensation that left fans in awe.
With just two minutes on the clock, Garnacho popped up inside the box to score an overhead kick, connecting perfectly with Diogo Dalot’s cross in what turned out to be a clear contender for the goal of the season as well as the Puskas award.
19:03 - 19.05.2024
Kudus wondergoal against Manchester City breaks Premier League record on dramatic final day
The Ghanaian star wrote his name in the Premier League history books with his strike against Manchester City
Caicedo’s 50-yard worldie (Chelsea vs Bournemouth)
Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-1 on Sunday, May 19, in the final matchday of the 2023/24 Premier League season.
After Cherries’ goalkeeper Neto, raced out of his goal to deny an onrushing Raheem Sterling, his clearance found its way to the path Chelsea midfielder Caicedo, who fired a long-range effort into an empty net to send Stamford Bridge into an eruption.
Caicedo’s goal was reportedly a 50.5 yards strike, making it the furthest goal scored in a Premier League game since Wayne Rooney's 57.7-yard strike for Everton in November 2017 against West Ham.
A worthy challenger for the goal of the season for sure, even Puskas-worthy too.
20:21 - 19.05.2024
Goal of the season: Watch Moises Caicedo’s puskas-worthy strike against Bournemouth
Chelsea’s £115 million man scored a worldie to silence critics in the final match day of the 2023/24 Premier League season.
Mohammed Kudus’ astonishing bicycle kick (Manchester City vs West Ham)
Manchester City defeated West Ham 3-1 on Sunday, May 19, to crown themselves Premier League champions for the fourth time in a row.
However, it was Mohammed Kudus’ strike for the visitors that stole the headlines.
The Ghana international netted a superb bicycle-kick goal that caught the Man City defence completely off guard.
Kudus fired home a superb bicycle-kick from inside the box after a perfect control as the Blues defense had no answer for the 23-year-old.
A strike that will definitely be one for the Hammers’ history books.
Ultimately, whoever whichever strike wins the goal of season award would unarguably have been a worthy contender.
18:22 - 19.05.2024
Arsenal’s injury-time win against Everton not enough to break 20 years title drought
Arsenal sealed a late win against Everton as they end the season in second place behind League winners Manchester City.
18:09 - 19.05.2024
Guardiola eclipses Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester City clinch four titles in a row with West Ham win
Despite a stunning goal from Mohammed Kudus, Manchester City held on to win their fouth Premier League title in a row