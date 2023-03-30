Manchester United are reportedly weighing up the possibility of signing Benfica’s leading goal scorer in the summer transfer window.

Benfica’s 21-year-old goal scoring machine Goncalo Ramos is reportedly a top target for Manchester United as they look to address their lack of a proper striker in the upcoming window.

Manchester United want Goncalo Ramos

Ramos has been in superb form recently and it is very unlikely he remains a Benfica player much longer.

The big teams are sniffing around and with his goalscoring numbers this season, a move to the Premier League might be on the cards.

According to transfer expert, Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are considering Ramos as a potentially more attainable option to the excellent Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

He also revealed that while United are obsessed with the Nigerian striker, they are also curious to see what happens with Harry Kane at Tottenham.

The Red Devils have other options as well, with Roma’s Tammy Abraham also reportedly on their list of targets.

More on the situation

“Goncalo Ramos has been on a number of top club’ radars for quite some time – long before his World Cup hat-trick for Portugal in the 6-1 win over Switzerland. The Benfica forward is in excellent club form with 24 goals and 10 assists in all competitions,” Jacobs said.

“Ramos, who has a release clause of €120m, almost joined PSG last summer. But Benfica held out for close to €45m, which was seen as too high at the time."

Manchester United are back in action this weekend after the international break with a tricky fixture away to Newcastle United.

