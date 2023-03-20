Tottenham are reported to have set an asking price for Harry Kane, and they are said to require it be paid upfront.
Tottenham have reportedly quoted an asking price for their record goalscorer, and it is said to be £100 million, paid upfront.
The 29-year-old striker is a target of Bayern Munich and Manchester United, and in a shift away from the previous impervious stance by the Spurs hierarchy to sell the England international, a fee has now reportedly been quoted.
£100m for Harry Kane
According to a report by The Times, Tottenham have set an asking price of £100 million for Harry Kane, and it is to be paid upfront.
This would mean the fee cannot be amortised as is the norm in the football transfer market, where buying clubs are allowed to spread a transfer fee over the course of a player's contract.
Tottenham are said to want the £100 million upfront and are now willing to sell to clubs willing to match this valuation.
Report: 'Operation Conte Out!' begins as Tottenham Hotspur players want Antonio Conte SACKED after scathing post-match attack
What this means for Kane
Having signed a famous six-year contract extension back in 2018 that prevented him from forcing a move to Manchester City, Harry Kane is nearing the end of his deal, allowing him more leverage in negotiations with Tottenham and the possibility of an exit.
The 29-year-old is yet to cheer a major trophy in his career, although he has reached several milestones as a goalscorer, including being the highest goal scorer in Tottenham's history and third in Premier League history.
He has also won three Premier League golden boot awards and a World Cup golden boot. If he is bothered by his lack of success trophy-wise, as was evident in his push to move to Manchester City two summers ago, his contract running down provides the perfect opportunity for an exit.
Related content
17:27 - 20.03.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Report: 'Operation Conte Out!' begins as Tottenham Hotspur players want Antonio Conte SACKED after scathing post-match attack
Antonio Conte has reportedly lost the Tottenham Hotspur dressing with most of the club's stars eager to see him sacked following his recent post-match rant.
10:01 - 20.03.2023
TRANSFERS Gossip: Lukaku to Aston Villa, de Jong shuts down Manchester United again
The former Inter Milan striker could return to the Premier League, while Manchester United are likely to miss out on de Jong again.
12:00 - 19.03.2023
FOOTBALL Carragher slams Conte’s rant against Tottenham Hotspur
The retired footballer says the Gunners’ improvement kills Conte’s argument.
09:16 - 19.03.2023
TRANSFERS Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star
No truth to Salah to Spain rumours as PSG aim to break up Osimhen-Kvaratskelia duo
21:47 - 18.03.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE Conte’s job in the balance after incredible post-match rant about the ‘Tottenham way’
Antonio Conte called out Tottenham's players and owner after a demoralising draw against Southampton