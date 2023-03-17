Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

High flying French side Nice will face FC Basel in the 2023 Europa Conference League quarter-finals, while West Ham play Gent in the other standout fixture.
The draws for the Quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League are here and there are some truly mouth-watering clashes to look forward to.
Jose Mourinho's AS Roma won the tournament last year and the eye-catching celebrations in Rome and indeed all over the world went some way to establishing the Conference League as a tournament several teams now aspire to win.
Nice and Fiorentina go into the draws as favourites but having reached the Europa League semi-finals last season, West Ham will consider themselves strong contenders.
Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent
West Ham United will play Gent in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter as David Moyes seeks a first trophy with the club.
Nigeria International Terem Moffi will hope to provide the firepower as Nice lock horns with Swiss side Basel over two legs, for a place in the semi-final.
Europa Conference League quarter-final draw in full
- Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina
- Gent vs West Ham
- AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht
- Basel vs Nice
Europa Conference League semi-final draw
- Lech Poznan or Fiorentina vs Basel or Nice
- Gent or West Ham United vs Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar
Reunion for Guardiola as Manchester City draw Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal
