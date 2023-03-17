Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

High flying French side Nice will face FC Basel in the 2023 Europa Conference League quarter-finals, while West Ham play Gent in the other standout fixture.

The draws for the Quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League are here and there are some truly mouth-watering clashes to look forward to.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma won the tournament last year and the eye-catching celebrations in Rome and indeed all over the world went some way to establishing the Conference League as a tournament several teams now aspire to win.

Nice and Fiorentina go into the draws as favourites but having reached the Europa League semi-finals last season, West Ham will consider themselves strong contenders.

Round of 16 ✅



🏆 Who’ll lift the trophy? 🤔 #UECL pic.twitter.com/9zh7M7ZFTX — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) March 16, 2023

Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

West Ham United will play Gent in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter as David Moyes seeks a first trophy with the club.

Nigeria International Terem Moffi will hope to provide the firepower as Nice lock horns with Swiss side Basel over two legs, for a place in the semi-final.

Europa Conference League quarter-final draw in full

The quarter-finals are set 😍



🇵🇱 Lech vs Fiorentina 🇮🇹

🇧🇪 Gent vs West Ham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇧🇪 Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar 🇳🇱

🇨🇭 Basel vs Nice 🇫🇷



*RSC Anderlecht's match has been reversed in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. #UECLdraw pic.twitter.com/KSsoUaI3bz — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) March 17, 2023

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina

Gent vs West Ham

AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht

Basel vs Nice

Europa Conference League semi-final draw

Lech Poznan or Fiorentina vs Basel or Nice

Gent or West Ham United vs Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United avoid Mourinho reunion in Europa League draw

Reunion for Guardiola as Manchester City draw Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal

Related content