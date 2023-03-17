Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocks new career milestone

The Nigeria international was on target as OGC Nice progressed to the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi unlocked a new achievement in his career after OGC Nice beat Sherrif Tiraspol to progress to the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Nice booked their place in the quarter-final of this season’s Conference League after beating Tiraspol 3-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg 1-0.

Moffi was among the goalscorers for Nice, scoring the second goal after Gaetan Laborde had put Nice ahead.

Moffi achieves a career first Nice reach Conference League quarter-final

The Frenchman put Didier Digard’s men ahead in the 29th minute with a left-footed shot following a ball from Khéphren Thuram.

Moffi then made it two in the 53rd minute with a clinical finish after a ball from Pablo Rosario. It was Moffi’s fourth goal for The Eaglets since he joined the club from FC Lorient in January.

It was also his 16th goal in all competitions this season, having scored 15 league goals for both Lorient and Nice.

However, while Moffi has been prolific this season and in the past years, his goal against Tirapsol was his first in Europe.

Before Thursday night, the Nigeria international was without a goal in three matches in European competitions. The Super Eagles star will now hope this is the first of many to come for him.

Brahimi shoots the Sheriff

Sheriff did pull one back after Moffi scored the second for Nice through Abdoul Tapsoba. However, Bilal Brahimi’s strike in the 79th minute killed off any little hope they had left.

Nice will now wait for Friday’s draw to know who they will face in the quarter-final. The Eaglets will return to action on Sunday against Moffi’s former club, Lorient.

However, the Nigeria international will not be able to play against his former club due to an agreement between Nice and Lorient.

