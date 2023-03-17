Manchester United avoid Mourinho reunion in Europa League draw

Manchester United face another Spanish opposition in the Europa League draws, as Victor Boniface's USG face another trip to Germany.

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws are out, and there are many mouthwatering matches to look forward to.

Manchester United vs Sevilla is the headlining fixture of the round, as the Red Devils face their fourth Spanish opposition in the competition.

Europa League quarter-final draws in full

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Manchester United return to Spain to face Sevilla as they look to continue banishing ghosts that have haunted them in the past.

The Red Devils have not always had favourable outcomes in Europe against Spanish sides, but this season they have knocked out Barcelona in the knockout play-offs and Real Betis in the Round of 16.

They face a Sevilla side in the quarter-finals who are the most dominant team in the competition, having won it six times.

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon

Sporting face another title favourites after passing the test against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Both teams last met in the 2017/18 UCL group stage. Juventus won the first leg at home, and they played to a draw in the return leg at Lisbon.

Bayer Leverkusen be Union Saint-Gilloise

Victor Boniface's Union Saint-Gilloise will continue their impressive European campaign against another German opposition in Bayer Leverkusen after knocking out Union Berlin.

Boniface shines again as African connection fires Union SG to Europa League history

This will be the first competitive meeting between both sides, and a place in the final four of the competition is on the line.

Feyenoord vs AS Roma

Last season's Conference League winners, Roma, will face Feyenoord in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Feyenoord had the most dominant result in the previous round of the competition, beating Shakhtar Donetsk 8-2 on aggregate.

Roma have knocked out Feyenoord in their last two meetings in Europe; they beat them on their way to a UECL triumph last season and knocked them out of the Europa League in the 2014/15 season.

Europa League semi-final draws

The semi-final draws were done immediately after the draws for the last eight, and teams in the quarter finals already know the route to the final.

🗺️ The Road to Budapest...



Who'll make the final? 🔮#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/WIKte93rZ0 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 17, 2023

The winner of the game between Juventus and Sporting faces the victor between Manchester United and Sevilla.

Whoever goes through between Feyenoord and Roma will be up against the winner of Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise.

