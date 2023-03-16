Ignored by his country Nigeria but loved by and decisive for his club, Victor Boniface shone again for Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface and his African colleagues were at their inspirational best again as Union Saint-Gilloise made Europa League history.

The trio of Boniface, Simon Adingra and Jean Thierry Lazare played decisive roles as Union SG defeated Union Berlin 3-0 in their Europa League round of 16 second leg tie on Thursday night.

Boniface and Adingra picked up valuable assists while Lazare scored one and assisted another to inspire Union SG to the quarterfinal of the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Union SG make history

After an exciting six-goal thriller in the first leg in Germany, Union SG and Union Berlin came into the second leg looking to outwit each other.

Both clubs had already made history by getting to the round of 16 for the first time in their respective histories but came into the decisive second looking to open another chapter.

Jean Thierry Lazare celebrates in style.

However, it was Union SG who started strongly and took the lead when Adingra set up Teddy Teuma for the opener in the 18th minute.

It remained that way heading into the break with Union SG 4-3 ahead on aggregate.

In the second half, Boniface and Lazare combined superbly to double the lead before Lazare turned provider for Loic Lapoussin to wrap things up in added time.