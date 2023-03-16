Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Real Madrid celebrated a landmark match in the Champions League with another brilliant win to knock Liverpool out of the competition.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained how his club benefited from Liverpool’s style during their clash in the Champions League round of 16.

Ancelotti revealed this after Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the second leg of their round of 16 match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal as Los Blancos completed the double over Liverpool to advance to the quarterfinal with an aggregate 6-2 victory.

Liverpool’s high press cost them

Following an excellent first-leg performance which saw Real Madrid win 5-2 at Anfield, Los Blancos came into the second leg as favourites to win as stated in this Pulse Sports pre-match report.

Carlo Ancelotti says Liverpool played into their hands.

On the occasion of a milestone at the Bernabeu, as Real Madrid became the first club to play 300 matches in the Champions League, the LaLiga giant didn't disappoint their fans.

Real Madrid took advantage of how the Reds play to hand the English side their heaviest aggregate defeat in the Champions League.

Luka Modric found Liverpool easy to pick apart.

According to Real manager, Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp’s high press played into the hands of Real Madrid and the Spanish side duly took advantage of it through Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

“Pressing up high for them has cost them because Modric and Kroos manage very well in these types of matches," Ancelotti told Movistar via Fotmob.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal for Real Madrid.

“They are not afraid and are able to get the ball out from the back. It has cost [Liverpool] in this sense."

With the win over Liverpool, Madrid are through to the quarter-finals for the 19th time in the Champions League, one more than LaLiga rivals Barcelona, with only Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich (21 times) the only club with more.