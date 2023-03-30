Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops triple-double in the battle against Jordan Nwora as the Bucks beat the Pacers.

The Milwaukee Bucks recorded a 149-136 victory away against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA fixture played in the early hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The Bucks established a four-point lead after the end of the first quarter.

Both offenses of both teams were in full effect in the second quarter producing 39 points each with a close game at the halftime break.

The Bucks returned for the third quarter with a massive explosion on offense to put up 46 points taking the game to a 12-point advantage.

The Pacers attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter but the Bucks were able to hold on for a 13-point victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops a triple-double with support from Jrue Holiday

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a monster performance to lead the Bucks to victory.

Antetokounmpo had help from American professional basketball player Jrue Holiday who recorded a career-high 51 points.

The former two-time MVP recorded a triple-double in a complete game on offense and on defense.

Antetokounmpo recorded 38 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 32 minutes of action.

BASKETBALL NBA Giannis erupts for 54 points to lead Bucks over Clippers Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his incredible run of form with 54 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers

He made 14 of his 18 shots, did no attempt from three-point range, and was 10 of 14 from the free throw line.

The Bucks are the first team in NBA history to have both a 50-point scorer and a 35-point triple-double in the same game.

After the game, Antetokounmpo talked about manifesting a 50-point game for his teammate.

He said, "It's insane and I'm not saying I told him this right before the game when I was stretching.

"I was like man because somebody was saying I was like it's hard to have 50 it's not easy.

"I've played 720 games I've had 50, six times, and one time in the playoffs but you know it's not easy and then I was let me talk about Jrue.

"It's like Jrue can have 50 and you put it in the air and I really believe in this and the guy came and had 50.

"I'm putting it out right now uh we are going to win a championship and uh we are going to play as hard as we can that's a promise to ourselves that's a promise to uh you know the team.

"A promise to all the hard work we've put this year that we're going to give everything we have to win a championship."

Jordan Nwora puts up big numbers against his former team

Nigerian-American professional basketball player Jordan Ifeanyi Nwora was in good form for the Pacers against the Bucks.

The Bucks traded the 24-year-old to the Pacers on deadline day and on his return led his new team to victory.

On his second meeting against his former side, Nwora was named in the starting lineup by Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

He put up 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

The former Louisville Cardinal forward made seven of 14 shots, three of six from three-point range, and one of two from the free throw line.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lead the league with 55 wins and return to action against the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back scheduled for Friday, March 31, 2023.

Related content