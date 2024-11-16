I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

The WWE and Hollywood megastar opened up on his multi-million-dollar fortune.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has candidly acknowledged his immense wealth, responding to claims that his net worth has soared to an eye-watering $800 million.

The WWE legend turned Hollywood titan recently discussed the buzz surrounding his fortune in a chat with Speedy Morman for Complex’s 360, and his words were as grounded as they were revealing.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson | Getty

“Oh, I don’t know,” The Rock initially replied with a modest chuckle when asked about the widely circulated figure.

However, he conceded, “Yeah, you know, I’ve worked hard. I’ve gotten a pretty good anchor of finances.”

It’s no secret that Johnson has climbed the ranks to become one of the richest wrestlers-turned-actors in history.

His estimated net worth far outstrips that of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whose wealth is pegged at around $500 million.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently the world’s highest-paid athlete, and the world’s most-followed footballer.

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has an estimated net worth of $500 million | Imago

But for Johnson, the money isn’t just about luxury, it is also about security and a motivation born from past struggles.

“I’m a week away from having that seven bucks,” Johnson admitted, referring to the challenging days after he was cut from the Canadian Football League.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the richest wrestlers in the world | Imago

“People in my orbit know that this fear of losing it all keeps me moving forward.”

The Rock’s Seven Bucks mindset: From struggles to success

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson/photo via Imago

The Rock's journey to wealth is one for the books.

Reflecting on a pivotal moment, the 52-year-old father of three recalled a humbling drive from Miami to Tampa with his father, just after losing his football career.

With only seven dollars to his name, Johnson faced a crossroads.

This life-altering moment inspired the name of Seven Bucks Productions, the powerhouse production company he co-founded with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Today, his empire spans blockbuster films, tequila brands, and fitness ventures, all anchored by relentless hustle.

While Ronaldo dominates the pitch, it is clear that Johnson’s financial victories have cemented his legacy beyond the ring.