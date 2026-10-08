You got me pregnant! — Ex-WNBA player accuses Morocco star Achraf Hakimi

Former WNBA player and Playboy model Kysre Gondrezick has sparked intense online speculation after posting and deleting an Instagram Story claiming Achraf Hakimi got her pregnant.

According to circulating screenshots and social media reports, Gondrezick alleged she discovered she was pregnant in July during the World Cup period and linked the pregnancy to the Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain defender.

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The post, which has since been removed, also referenced personal struggles she has faced in recent months.

Gondrezick, a former Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky guard who was selected fourth overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft, has built a significant public profile through modelling and social media.

Neither she nor Hakimi has issued an official public statement confirming or denying the claim as of Thursday morning.

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The story remains based solely on the deleted Instagram content and secondary reports.

Achraf Hakimi: Controversies & media attention

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi | IMAGO

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Hakimi has faced sustained media scrutiny in recent years. The most serious involves a rape allegation dating back to February 2023.

A woman who met him on Instagram accused him of sexually assaulting her at his home near Paris. French authorities opened an investigation, and Hakimi was charged. He has consistently and firmly denied the accusation, describing it as false and claiming he has been targeted because of his fame.

The case has followed him through club and international duty, including the 2026 World Cup.