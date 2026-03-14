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Why I rejected bigger offers to stay at Chelsea — Blues captain Reece James

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:08 - 14 March 2026
Chelsea captain Reece James has revealed the motivation behind signing a new contract at Chelsea despite the reduced wages.
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Reece James has admitted he could have been richer elsewhere. Instead, the Chelsea captain chose "love and happiness" over a bigger paycheck, committing his peak years to Stamford Bridge with a new six-year extension.

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The deal locks the 26-year-old in until 2032, a massive statement of intent from a player who first walked through the Cobham gates as a six-year-old.

Chelsea captain Reece James (Credit: Instagram)

While Chelsea’s modern wage structure is famously heavy on incentives and long-term gambles on youth, James remains the bedrock of the project.

His previous deal was due to expire in 2028 but Chelsea have acted early to avoid his contract entering its final year and the risk of James leaving on a free transfer .

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Reece James picks loyalty over Money with new Chelsea deal

James has made 225 appearances for Chelsea and was a key member of the side that won the 2021 Champions League and last summer's Club World Cup.

“This club is my home. This is the place I love and want to be,” James said. “Could I get more money elsewhere? Maybe. But money is not the be-all and end-all.

“Happiness and where I want to be means more to me. I want to win here, and we will win here.”

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Blues boss Liam Rosenior confirmed that the England international “had many opportunities to leave,” though James remained tight-lipped on exactly which European giants were circling. For the skipper, the destination was never in doubt.

“I came through at this club. This was the one and only club I wanted to play for,” he insisted.

“I’ve won major trophies here. Why would I not extend? This is my home. My family are here.”

The right-back is betting on the club's long-term vision.

“The club is on the right path to winning trophies consistently again, and I believe we will do that. That’s why I’m still here, and I re-signed.”

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