‘We need him to do that’ - Simeone hails Lookman’s impact after goal in Madrid derby

Diego Simeone has hailed Ademola Lookman’s performance after scoring in Atletico Madrid’s 3-2 derby defeat to Real Madrid

Diego Simeone has praised Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman for his impressive display despite Atletico Madrid suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in a thrilling La Liga derby.

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Lookman continued his fine form by opening the scoring in the 33rd minute, giving Atletico an early edge in the encounter.

However, Real Madrid responded strongly, with Vinicius Junior delivering a decisive brace to secure victory for the hosts.

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What Simeone said

Despite the defeat, Simeone was quick to commend Lookman’s progress and commitment since joining the club.

He also praised his offensive contributions, Simeone pointed out that Lookman still has areas to improve, particularly his defensive responsibilities.

He said, “Lookman is improving; he’s been working very hard. He’s been playing in different attacking roles, and we need him to do that.”

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“We’re also helping him get better at defending so he can support our team’s defence. He’s a young player with a big heart and a strong desire to learn.”

Since arriving at Atletico, Lookman has made an immediate impact, scored on his Madrid derby debut, and found the net in Copa del Rey and Champions League debuts.

The Super Eagles star has registered nine goal involvements (five goals, four assists) in 14 appearances.

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