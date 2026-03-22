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Atletico Madrid eager to unite Lookman with former Atalanta teammate

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:59 - 22 March 2026
Atalanta stars Ademola Lookman and Ederson | Imago
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman could be reunited with a former Atalanta teammate this summer
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Atletico Madrid are determined to build on their January success with Ademola Lookman by reuniting him with former Atalanta teammate Ederson.

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The Spanish club has already tabled a significant offer as they prepare for a summer transfer window move.

Atletico push for Ederson as midfield priority

Following Lookman’s impressive impact since his arrival, scoring four goals and providing four assists, Atletico Madrid are targeting a reunion with Ederson.

According to transfer journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the club has submitted a €35 million plus €5 million bonus bid to Atalanta, though Atalanta are holding firm at a minimum of €40 million plus add-ons.

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This is not Atletico’s first attempt to sign the Brazilian; a January approach was rejected, but the club’s persistence signals that Ederson remains their primary summer target.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany is prioritising a central midfielder to complement Lookman, whose debut season in Madrid has already provided a major boost to the squad.

Timing could tip negotiations in Atletico’s favour

Ederson’s contract at Atalanta runs until 2027, meaning the club will soon face a critical decision: sell now or risk losing the player for a reduced fee later.

Should renewal talks stall, Atletico could leverage this to bridge the gap in valuations and finally secure the Brazilian midfielder.

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With Lookman thriving in LaLiga and making history as the first Nigerian to score in a Madrid derby, the prospect of pairing him with Ederson excites fans and club officials alike, offering Atletico a chance to strengthen both chemistry and quality in the squad ahead of next season.

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