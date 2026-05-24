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‘We have the best defence’ - Saliba claims PSG's attack no match for Arsenal's backline

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:03 - 24 May 2026
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Saliba claims PSG's attack is no match for Arsenal's backline
Fresh off securing the Premier League title, Arsenal defender William Saliba has set his sights on European glory, expressing confidence in the Gunners' formidable backline.
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The Gunners recently ended their 22-year misery of not winning the league and will be crowned champions when they face Crystal Palace.

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After years of near misses, Mikel Arteta's side finally clinched the crown, but Saliba insists the team's hunger for trophies is far from satisfied. 

The French international, a cornerstone of Arsenal's title-winning campaign, is already focused on the monumental showdown against Luis Enrique's star-studded PSG in Budapest.

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Saliba speaks ahead of PSG clash

While acknowledging the danger posed by PSG's attack, which features talents like Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Saliba backed his defensive unit to rise to the occasion.

"It would mean a lot", Saliba told The Standard, reflecting on the potential for more success. "Now we have started with the Premier League, it is my first one, so I am happy. 

William Saliba in action for Arsenal Credit: Imago)
William Saliba in action for Arsenal Credit: Imago)

“But I am not full. I want more. And there is a big chance next week in the Champions League, so we have to give everything."

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Arsenal's Premier League triumph ended a frustrating period for the club, which had finished as runners-up in the three preceding seasons. Saliba admitted the repeated disappointments were tough to swallow.

"I knew it would be hard to win the Premier League, but of course, for three years we finished second, and it was hard because those first two years we deserved to win the Premier League," he explained. "Finally, we won the league, and we have to go again next season."

Arsenal players celebrating || imago
Arsenal players celebrating || imago

Saliba believes that facing one of Europe's most feared forward lines is a challenge the team relishes.

"They were scary last year, and they're still scary this year. So nothing has changed," he said of PSG. "We know that if we want to beat them, we have to be 100%. 

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“We have the best defence this season. And when you are the best, you want to play the best, so we are so happy to have attackers like this to play against us next Saturday, and I hope we will win that battle."

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