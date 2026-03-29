Advertisement

'We have problems' – Deschamps worried about 2026 World Cup logistics

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:57 - 29 March 2026
France coach Didier Deschamps criticises travel, security delays, and heat concerns during the USA training camp ahead of the World Cup.
Advertisement

France head coach Didier Deschamps has voiced concerns over conditions in the United States as his team prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement
Didier Deschamps with the 2018 world cup trophy | Imago

The French team are currently on a training tour aimed at adapting to the host nation’s environment, but the experience has exposed several logistical challenges.

From a football perspective, France has reasons to be optimistic. They secured a notable victory over Brazil despite going down to 10 men after Dayot Upamecano was sent off.

Advertisement

There were also encouraging signs in attack, with Hugo Ekitiké impressing alongside captain Kylian Mbappé.

What Deschamps said

However, Deschamps made it clear that logistical issues have overshadowed the sporting positives.

He said, “We are having problems with travel times. Not because of the distance, but because of the time it takes."

Advertisement

He explained that traffic congestion has already affected scheduling.

“It can force us to delay or adjust training sessions,” he added.

The French coach also pointed to poor coordination between training and media activities.

“We have to train on a different pitch, but the media activities are held at the stadium. There’s only a 45-minute break in between,” Deschamps noted.

Advertisement

Deschamps further highlighted issues with airport procedures and security checks in the United States.

“It takes a long time at the airport. There are security checks like I’ve never seen before in my life,” he said.

He revealed that players had previously warned him about similar experiences.

“I spoke with the players who were there, and they described some complicated situations," he added.

Advertisement

Deschamps is particularly worried about weather conditions and match scheduling.

“The temperatures will be different in the summer. The heat will demand intensive recovery periods,” he explained.

France will conclude their preparation tour with a friendly against Colombia.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Cole Palmer’s born-again girlfriend turns to God over England World Cup spot
Lifestyle
29.03.2026
Cole Palmer’s 'born-again' girlfriend turns to God over England World Cup spot
2026 Japanese GP: How 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli made F1 history with victory in Suzuka
Other Sports
29.03.2026
2026 Japanese GP: How 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli made F1 history with victory in Suzuka
Eric Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles
29.03.2026
'A good selection' - Super Eagles coach Chelle earned praise for beating Iran
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
29.03.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis
'I see others ahead' – Tuchel ranks Maguire 5th choice as England World Cup doubts grow
Premier League
29.03.2026
'I see others ahead' – Tuchel ranks Maguire 5th choice as England World Cup doubts grow
Sabalenka downs Coco Gauff in thriller to seal Rare Sunshine double
Tennis
29.03.2026
Sabalenka downs Coco Gauff in thriller to seal Rare Sunshine double