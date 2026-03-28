French legend claims Mbappe is already greater than Henry, Giroud or any other Les Bleus striker

The former Ballon d'Or winner hailed Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe as the greatest in France history

Kylian Mbappé has been hailed as the greatest striker in France’s history by legendary forward Jean-Pierre Papin.

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The bold claim comes as the Real Madrid star edges closer to rewriting the record books for France national team.

Papin crowns Mbappe above French greats

Papin did not hold back in his assessment, insisting that Mbappé has already surpassed iconic names like Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud. Speaking candidly, the former Ballon d’Or winner declared: “I think that, today, he [Mbappe] is the greatest striker in the history of the French national team.”

It’s a statement that is sure to spark debate, given the legendary status of France’s past forwards. Henry dazzled with his flair and longevity, while Giroud became the nation’s all-time top scorer through consistency and clutch performances.

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Yet for Papin, Mbappé’s explosive impact, combined with his already glittering career at both club and international level, puts him ahead of the pack.

He even suggested the 27-year-old’s legacy is still growing, adding: “And you know what? I think he’s going to be even greater.”

Record within reach as Mbappe legacy grows

Mbappé’s numbers certainly back up the hype. With 56 goals in just 95 appearances, he is only one strike away from equalling Giroud’s all-time record for France, an achievement that could come sooner rather than later.

Beyond the stats, Mbappé has already delivered on the biggest stage, playing a key role in France’s World Cup triumph and consistently leading the line with pace, precision, and confidence.

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Papin also reflected on his own career, admitting that while individual accolades like the Ballon d’Or were special, his greatest regret was never winning the World Cup, something Mbappé has already accomplished.