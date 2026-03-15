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‘We dedicate this victory to him’ - Onuachu honours manager, offers condolences to his family

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:06 - 15 March 2026
Onuachu honours manager, offers condolences to his family
Paul Onuachu, the Nigerian international, dedicated the difficult victory to the family of the club's recently deceased coach, acknowledging the challenging nature of the match.
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The 31-year-old striker proved to be the difference-maker in Trabzonspor's 1-0 win against Çaykur Rizespor during the 26th week of the league season. 

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Onuachu's decisive strike in the Black Sea derby was the only goal of the match, highlighting his vital role for the club. This latest goal brings his impressive season total to 23 goals and two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

It also marked his eighth consecutive Süper Lig match on the scoresheet, a run that includes goals against Kasımpaşa, Antalyaspor, Samsunspor, Fenerbahçe, Gaziantep, Fatih Karagümrük, and Kayserispor.

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Onuachu pays tribute to his manager’s family

Speaking after the game, the striker began by acknowledging the difficult circumstances surrounding the match, dedicating the win to the family of a recently deceased club coach.

"I want to start by offering my condolences to the family of our coach, whom we lost," Onuachu stated, as reported by Haberturk. 

Fatih Tekke, Trabzonspor manager || imago
Fatih Tekke, Trabzonspor manager || imago

"We dedicate this victory to him and his family. It wasn't easy to play this match. We are going through a difficult period for our city and our club. We are happy that we won this match for him."

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Reflecting on his prolific form, the former Southampton forward stressed that every opponent presents a significant challenge.

Reflecting on his prolific form, the former Southampton forward stressed that every opponent presents a significant challenge."There are no easy matches in this league," Onuachu said.

Onuachu scores for Trabzonspor || Imago
Onuachu scores for Trabzonspor || Imago

"We need to highlight the quality of our opponent. Rizespor put up a good fight defensively. We will continue to fight."He also credited the coaching staff for the team's success and underlined the importance of continuous collective effort.

"We have to give credit to our coach and technical staff," he added. "With their help, we continue to win. What we need to do is always continue to improve as a team."

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The victory helps Trabzonspor maintain its positive momentum in the league, with Onuachu's consistent goal-scoring proving to be a cornerstone of their campaign this season.

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