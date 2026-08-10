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‘We broke the curse’ - Cameroon goalkeeper reacts to historic Nigeria win

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:18 - 10 August 2026
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Cameroon's goalkeeper celebrates the Lionesses' 1-0 WAFCON victory against Nigeria.
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Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina has described the Indomitable Lionesses' 1-0 victory over Nigeria as a moment of immense pride after their dramatic quarter-final victory at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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The victory at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca secured Cameroon's place in the WAFCON semi-finals and guaranteed the Lionesses' qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

It was also a particularly important result because Cameroon ended their long wait for a competitive victory over their perennial African rivals, the Super Falcons.

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Myriam Nyadjou scored the winning goal in the 19th minute, curling a free-kick beyond Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Nigeria responded with sustained pressure and enjoyed significant periods of possession, but Bihina produced a superb performance between the posts to keep the defending champions at bay.

Bihina produces nine-save masterclass

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The 22-year-old goalkeeper was central to Cameroon's success, making nine saves throughout the game as Nigeria searched desperately for an equaliser.

Bihina's performance earned her the Player of the Match award, capping an outstanding individual display in one of the biggest games of her international career.

However, the Benfica goalkeeper was quick to shift the focus away from herself after the final whistle.

“It’s a feeling of pride, our qualification that we wanted so much,” Bihina told CAF media.

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Rather than claiming sole responsibility for the result, she stressed that the victory was the product of a collective effort from the entire Cameroonian squad.

She added, “We managed to break the curse against Nigeria; we turned things around. It’s the work of the whole team, not just mine.”

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