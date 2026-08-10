Advertisement

Marc Cucurella reveals why he could not turn down Real Madrid transfer

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:03 - 10 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Chelsea captain James disappointed following Cucurella's exit
Cucurella reveals how he watched the club's famous Champions League nights
Advertisement

Marc Cucurella has described his move to Real Madrid as a dream come true, revealing that the club's famous Champions League nights at the Santiago Bernabeu played a major role in shaping his desire to eventually wear the famous white shirt.

Advertisement

The Spanish left-back completed his move from Chelsea in a reported €55 million deal and has signed a six-year contract that will keep him at the Spanish giants until 2032.

After spending four seasons in the Premier League, Cucurella has now returned to Spain to begin what could be one of the most important chapters of his career.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old joined his new teammates for pre-season training at Real Madrid's Valdebebas complex on Monday after representing Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cucurella reflects on Madrid move

Speaking about his arrival, Cucurella reflected on the memories he built watching Real Madrid's European triumphs from afar.

“I watched all those magical nights and the remontadas at the Santiago Bernabéu, and all the Champions League titles they lifted,” Cucurella said.

Advertisement

He added, “To be part of this myself now… it’s a huge responsibility, but also a beautiful and very important challenge.”

Cucurella finally begins Real Madrid dream

Cucurella admitted that joining Real Madrid was an opportunity he simply could not reject.

Having grown up playing football in Spain, Cucurella came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy before developing his career with several clubs in Spain and eventually establishing himself in the Premier League.

Advertisement

His performances at Brighton earned him a move to Chelsea, where he became an important part of the squad.

Now, after years of playing in England, he has returned to La Liga with an opportunity to compete for the biggest trophies in European football.

“As a player, as a kid who starts playing football, having the chance to play at a club like this is very difficult to turn down. The opportunity came and I had no doubts,” he said.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘The right move at the right time’ - Ronald Araujo on Liverpool move
Premier League
10.08.2026
‘The right move at the right time’ - Ronald Araujo on Liverpool move
Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu || Imago
Super Falcons
10.08.2026
Madugu reveals why Super Falcons lost to Cameroon in WAFCON quarter-final
Women's World Cup: South Africa coach sends warning to Super Falcons
Super Falcons
10.08.2026
Women's World Cup: South Africa coach sends warning to Super Falcons
Infantino accused of 'deception'
Football
10.08.2026
Infantino accused of 'deception' as major confederations launch joint attack on FIFA president
Madugu defends Okoronkwo's decision
Super Falcons
10.08.2026
‘It’s just one of those things’ - Madugu defends Okoronkwo's decision in Super Falcons' WAFCON exit
Villarreal manager hits out at Osimhen's thuggery
Super Eagles
10.08.2026
‘Osimhen attacked our player’ - Villarreal manager hits out at Galatasaray star’s thuggery behaviour