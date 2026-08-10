Marc Cucurella reveals why he could not turn down Real Madrid transfer

Cucurella reveals how he watched the club's famous Champions League nights

Marc Cucurella has described his move to Real Madrid as a dream come true, revealing that the club's famous Champions League nights at the Santiago Bernabeu played a major role in shaping his desire to eventually wear the famous white shirt.

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The Spanish left-back completed his move from Chelsea in a reported €55 million deal and has signed a six-year contract that will keep him at the Spanish giants until 2032.

After spending four seasons in the Premier League, Cucurella has now returned to Spain to begin what could be one of the most important chapters of his career.

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The 28-year-old joined his new teammates for pre-season training at Real Madrid's Valdebebas complex on Monday after representing Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cucurella reflects on Madrid move

Speaking about his arrival, Cucurella reflected on the memories he built watching Real Madrid's European triumphs from afar.

“I watched all those magical nights and the remontadas at the Santiago Bernabéu, and all the Champions League titles they lifted,” Cucurella said.

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He added, “To be part of this myself now… it’s a huge responsibility, but also a beautiful and very important challenge.”

🚨 Marc Cucurella: “I watched all those magical nights and the remontadas at the Santiago Bernabéu, and all the Champions League titles they lifted”.



“To be part of this myself now… it’s a huge responsibility, but also a beautiful and very important challenge”. pic.twitter.com/Ms7c3KHitv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2026

Cucurella finally begins Real Madrid dream

Cucurella admitted that joining Real Madrid was an opportunity he simply could not reject.

Having grown up playing football in Spain, Cucurella came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy before developing his career with several clubs in Spain and eventually establishing himself in the Premier League.

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His performances at Brighton earned him a move to Chelsea, where he became an important part of the squad.

Now, after years of playing in England, he has returned to La Liga with an opportunity to compete for the biggest trophies in European football.