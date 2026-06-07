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‘We are scared of playing bigger countries’ - Ex- South Africa coach blasts Bafana Bafana World Cup preparations

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:07 - 07 June 2026
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Former South Africa coach has questioned Bafana Bafana’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup.
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Former South Africa national team coach Owen Da Gama has expressed serious concerns over Bafana Bafana's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming the team is avoiding stronger opposition in the build-up to the tournament.

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Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thunderbolt against Mexico in 2010 World Cup.
Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thunderbolt against Mexico in 2010 World Cup.

South Africa's preparations have been disrupted in recent weeks by logistical challenges, including visa complications and travel setbacks. The South African Football Association (SAFA) has also faced criticism for its choice of friendly opponents, with the team taking on lower-ranked nations as part of its warm-up schedule.

Da Gama blasts Bafana Bafana World Cup preparations

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Da Gama did not hide his disappointment when assessing the current situation.

"I'm very disappointed, to be honest with you," Da Gama told KickOff.

He continued, "Not only in Nicaragua but for the fact that we played against a national team that is 131st in the world, playing them at home. For me, that is very, very poor preparation."

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The former coach questioned the value of facing teams that may not provide the level of competition required before a major tournament.

"You're playing Panama, then you're playing Nicaragua. I think we just want to keep our record that we're unbeaten and those types of things. To me, that is very, very poor,” he added.

Da Gama compared the current preparations to his experience with South Africa's Under-23 team before the Olympic Games, where he deliberately sought stronger opponents despite the risk of defeat.

"When we went to the Olympics with the Under-23 team, we played Brazil away, they beat us; we played Japan away, they beat us.

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"But when we went to the Olympics, we were well-prepared and we drew with Brazil in the opening game with 10 men,” he recalled.

According to the experienced tactician, facing elite teams before a major tournament is essential for identifying weaknesses and improving performance levels.

He added, "So you must go to the World Cup well-prepared. And I think we are scared of playing bigger countries."

South Africa will kick off the FIFA World Cup 2026 against co-hosts Mexico in the opening match on Thursday.

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