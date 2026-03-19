Advertisement

UCL: 'We need to be ready' — Lookman sounds warning to Atleti teammates ahead of Barcelona clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:42 - 19 March 2026
Ademola Lookman is eagerly anticipating the mouthwatering UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against La Liga rivals Barcelona.
Advertisement

Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, but their strong first-leg performance saw them through on aggregate.

Advertisement

After Randal Kolo Muani opened the scoring for the hosts, Lookman set up Julián Álvarez, who found the top corner to level the score.

The assist was the Nigerian international's eighth goal contribution (four goals, four assists) since his winter transfer from Atalanta.

Super Eagles legend hails Lookman’s parents
Advertisement

Ademola Lookman ready for special quarterfinal against Barcelona

Lookman acknowledged the difficulty of securing a spot in the last eight, highlighting the high calibre of competition in the Champions League.

“I was very happy to be in the next round. Every game is hard, and everyone knows this competition and the quality of the teams, so we are happy to have played today,” he told UEFA TV.

Reflecting on the two-legged tie, he added, “In the last leg, obviously, we played very well at home. We scored five goals, and that has taken us through.

Advertisement

"There are positives to take from tonight’s performance, so it’s important going into the next round.”

With their place in the quarterfinals secure, Atletico's focus now shifts to a blockbuster tie against Barcelona.

"It’s a special game against another tough opponent," Lookman concluded.

Advertisement

"We need to be ready for that and prepare in the right way. The next game is at the weekend, and we take every match as it comes—game by game.”

Both sides recently met in the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey, with Atleti advancing 4-3 on aggregate.

The winner of the all-Spanish quarterfinal will face either Arsenal or Sporting CP for a place in the final.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
19.03.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis
Brighton take on Liverpool in the Premier League
Match Previews
19.03.2026
Brighton vs Liverpool preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
UCL: Lookman stands alone as Super Eagles' last survivor — weight of a nation lands on his shoulders
Football
19.03.2026
UCL: Lookman stands alone as Super Eagles' last survivor - weight of a nation lands on winger's shoulders
‘I’ve never seen Neymar as a top player’ — Rooney throws jabs at Brazil top scorer
Football
19.03.2026
‘I’ve never seen Neymar as a top player’ — Rooney throws jabs at Brazil top scorer
Bournemouth vs Manchester United in Premier League action
Match Previews
19.03.2026
Bournemouth vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Galatasaray set to sue Liverpool
Football
19.03.2026
Galatasaray set to sue Liverpool following injury to key player during Champions League clash