UCL: 'We need to be ready' — Lookman sounds warning to Atleti teammates ahead of Barcelona clash

Ademola Lookman is eagerly anticipating the mouthwatering UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, but their strong first-leg performance saw them through on aggregate.

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After Randal Kolo Muani opened the scoring for the hosts, Lookman set up Julián Álvarez, who found the top corner to level the score.

The assist was the Nigerian international's eighth goal contribution (four goals, four assists) since his winter transfer from Atalanta.

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Ademola Lookman ready for special quarterfinal against Barcelona

Lookman acknowledged the difficulty of securing a spot in the last eight, highlighting the high calibre of competition in the Champions League.

“I was very happy to be in the next round. Every game is hard, and everyone knows this competition and the quality of the teams, so we are happy to have played today,” he told UEFA TV.

Reflecting on the two-legged tie, he added, “In the last leg, obviously, we played very well at home. We scored five goals, and that has taken us through.

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"There are positives to take from tonight’s performance, so it’s important going into the next round.”

With their place in the quarterfinals secure, Atletico's focus now shifts to a blockbuster tie against Barcelona.

"It’s a special game against another tough opponent," Lookman concluded.

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"We need to be ready for that and prepare in the right way. The next game is at the weekend, and we take every match as it comes—game by game.”

Both sides recently met in the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey, with Atleti advancing 4-3 on aggregate.