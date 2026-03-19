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UCL: Lookman set for all Spanish showdown, Liverpool face massive test (Full QF fixtures)
After a knockout round where 68 goals were scored across both legs, which is the most in over 60 years, the path to the 2026 final in Budapest has officially been mapped out.
The headline for many will be the all-Spanish showdown as Ademola Lookman and Atlético Madrid face an in-form Barcelona.
Lookman, who has been in good form since his move to the Spanish capital, helped Diego Simeone's side defeat Tottenham 7-5 on aggregate.
They now face a Barca side that just demolished Newcastle 8-3, setting the stage for a thrilling two-legged affair.
Meanwhile, Liverpool face a massive test as they have been handed a "revenge mission" against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.
After overturning a first-leg deficit to brush aside Galatasaray at Anfield, the Reds must now find a way to stop a PSG side that put eight goals past Chelsea.
The quarter-finals are looking tasty 🤤#UCL pic.twitter.com/ACLRR7wccv— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2026
UEFA Champions League QF: Full fictures
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
The games will take place on April 7/8 and April 14/15.