Advertisement

UCL: Lookman set for all Spanish showdown, Liverpool face massive test (Full QF fixtures)

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:11 - 19 March 2026
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 was electrifying to say the least, but the quarter-final fixtures promise to be even more exciting.
Advertisement

After a knockout round where 68 goals were scored across both legs, which is the most in over 60 years, the path to the 2026 final in Budapest has officially been mapped out.

Advertisement

The headline for many will be the all-Spanish showdown as Ademola Lookman and Atlético Madrid face an in-form Barcelona.

Lookman, who has been in good form since his move to the Spanish capital, helped Diego Simeone's side defeat Tottenham 7-5 on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid has been in decent form since joining Atletico Madrid

They now face a Barca side that just demolished Newcastle 8-3, setting the stage for a thrilling two-legged affair.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Liverpool face a massive test as they have been handed a "revenge mission" against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

After overturning a first-leg deficit to brush aside Galatasaray at Anfield, the Reds must now find a way to stop a PSG side that put eight goals past Chelsea.

UEFA Champions League QF: Full fictures

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

The games will take place on April 7/8 and April 14/15.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Revealed: Why Real Madrid star BROKE UP with his model girlfriend after 17 months
Lifestyle
19.03.2026
Revealed: Why Real Madrid star BROKE UP with his model girlfriend after 17 months
Ex-Super Eagles media officer condemns CAF’s AFCON title decision
Football
19.03.2026
‘I had my jaw on the floor when I heard it’ - Ex-Super Eagles media officer condemns CAF’s AFCON title decision
Liverpool destroyed Galatasaray but Super Eagles lost something far bigger than a football match at Anfield
Football
19.03.2026
Liverpool destroyed Galatasaray but Super Eagles lost something far bigger than a football match at Anfield
Arne Slot admits that Osimhen's injury helped Liverpool
Football
19.03.2026
‘His injury worked for us’ - Arne Slot admits that Osimhen's injury helped Liverpool defeat Galatasaray
‘Galatasaray really struggled’ - South African legend claims Osimhen’s injury affected Cim Bom’s performance
Football
19.03.2026
‘Galatasaray really struggled’ - South African legend claims Osimhen’s injury affected Cim Bom’s performance
Morocco set to continue WAFCON preparation
Football
19.03.2026
Morocco set to continue WAFCON preparation following CAF’s shocking AFCON title decision