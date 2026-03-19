UCL: Lookman set for all Spanish showdown, Liverpool face massive test (Full QF fixtures)

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 was electrifying to say the least, but the quarter-final fixtures promise to be even more exciting.

After a knockout round where 68 goals were scored across both legs, which is the most in over 60 years, the path to the 2026 final in Budapest has officially been mapped out.

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The headline for many will be the all-Spanish showdown as Ademola Lookman and Atlético Madrid face an in-form Barcelona.

Lookman, who has been in good form since his move to the Spanish capital, helped Diego Simeone's side defeat Tottenham 7-5 on aggregate.

They now face a Barca side that just demolished Newcastle 8-3, setting the stage for a thrilling two-legged affair.

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Meanwhile, Liverpool face a massive test as they have been handed a "revenge mission" against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

After overturning a first-leg deficit to brush aside Galatasaray at Anfield, the Reds must now find a way to stop a PSG side that put eight goals past Chelsea.

UEFA Champions League QF: Full fictures

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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Sporting CP vs Arsenal Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool