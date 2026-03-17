UCL: Nothing will change — PSG star Dembele warns Chelsea ahead of second leg

Ousmane Dembele has warned Chelsea that PSG’s only objective in Tuesday’s Champions League second-leg clash at Stamford Bridge is another victory.

PSG are widely expected to ease into the quarter-finals after a clinical 5-2 thrashing of the Blues in Paris last week.

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Chelsea suffered a late collapse in the first leg, conceding three goals in the final 20 minutes to leave themselves with a monumental task in London.

Despite the significant advantage, reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, is adamant that the French giants will stay on the front foot rather than dropping deep to defend.

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Dembele backs PSG to finish job against Chelsea

“As I said after the first leg, our mentality is to win. We cannot just remain defensive. We need to win,” the France star told reporters on Monday.

“We need to remain extremely focused. Chelsea is a high-quality team, they’ve won many matches in Europe.

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"Our mentality will not change – we came here to win.”

Chelsea's Filip Jorgensen against PSG | Image credits: Imago

Dembele believes PSG have learned from the scare they received in last season’s quarter-finals against Aston Villa.

After building a dominant 5-1 aggregate lead at Villa Park, PSG allowed Unai Emery’s side to claw back three goals, forcing the Parisians to survive a frantic, nerve-wracking finish.

“We may suffer a little bit,” Dembele admitted. “It’s like last season, we won the Champions League but we also had difficult moments.

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