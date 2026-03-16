Chelsea vs PSG preview, prediction, team news, and head-to-head

​A miracle at Stamford Bridge will be required for Chelsea to overcome PSG when they meet for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match on Tuesday.

In the first leg, PSG were too fast for the Blues and hammered them 5-2 in France to have a comfortable edge. Chelsea now has a huge task ahead of them in England.

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Chelsea vs PSG preview

Recce James, Chelsea star || Imago

Chelsea has seen better days as they recorded two successive defeats, including a 5-2 hammering against PSG last Wednesday and a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

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While recent results may affect the team's morale, the London outfit must motivate itself for the possibility of a comeback. However, Chelsea's attackers must be clinical in their finishing as every chance counts.

PSG, on the other hand, has the upper hand going into this fixture. The French side enjoyed a cruising 5-2 victory against their host and even had enough time to rest ahead of this match on Tuesday.

PSG's first leg victory now pushes Luis Enrique's men not just the favourites to progress to the next round but also one of the top contenders for the UCL title.

Chelsea vs PSG head-to-head

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After a shocking 3-0 defeat at the finals of the last Club World Cup against Chelsea, PSG were able to stage a sweet revenge last Wednesday by hammering their host 5-2 in the first leg of the UCL R16. Overall, PSG has a slight edge against Chelsea in the 11 times they have met in the past (W4 ,D4 , L3)

Chelsea vs PSG team news

Liam Rosenior has a couple of injuries to worry about, including Estevao Willian, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Levi Colwill, who will be available for this clash. The Blues manager will be hopeful that Pedro Neto could feature in this match following his UEFA investigation.

Meanwhile, PSG are refreshed and fully ready to finish up the job they started last week. Kvaratskhelia, who scored two late goals after coming off the bench in the last match, is likely to start in this fixture.

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With Marquinhos leading the defence line, Vitinha controlling the midfield, and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele leading the attack, Luis Enrique will be sure to qualify for the next round.

Chelsea vs PSG probable lineups

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

​Chelsea vs PSG prediction and betting tips

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PSG are the favourites to qualify for the next round of the competition, and they are likely to win this fixture. The defending champions are refreshed, in high spirits, and fully ready for this clash against a Chelsea side that may be doubting their abilities.

However, the home factor may play in favour of the Blues and help them avoid home and away defeats. In all, I believe the best result Chelsea could get in this match is a draw.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 PSG

Betting tips: